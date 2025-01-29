Law and a new Social Order

The social order requires constant improvement; it must be founded in truth, built on justice, and enlivened by love: it should grow in freedom towards a more humane equilibrium.

Gaudium et Spes, sec. 26.

We are called to direct society to the pursuit of the common good and, with this purpose in mind, to persevere in consolidating its political and social order, its fabric of relations, its human goals.

Fratelli Tutti, sec. 66.

The prolonged oppression of the people of Israel exiled in Egypt is the model of social injustice. God hears their cry (Exodus 2:23-25; 3:7) and calls Moses to lead Israel to Mount Sinai (Exodus 19:4). There God establishes a constitution for Israel as a free people living according to a different order of social justice – The Ten Commandments (Exodus 20:2-17; Deuteronomy 5:6-21). The institution of the Sabbath promotes social equality, enabling everyone to rest and worship God, whether servants, strangers, employers, citizens and even the animals (Exodus 20:8-11; Deuteronomy 5:12-15).

One product of our 24/7 culture is a needs-based employment where workers’ hours are determined by someone else’s priorities, conditions and profits. Without appropriate rights and sufficient rest this leads to widespread employment insecurity and financial instability.

The Law (Torah), as described in the Pentateuch, prioritises our duties towards the weakest people at all stages of life. Social justice depends on the fairness and strength of the legal system and the ability to challenge corruption, the Torah states: “You shall not render an unjust judgment” (Leviticus 19:15); “You shall have one law for the alien and for the citizen: for I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 24:22). God is the model of the just judge who “loves righteousness and justice…” (Psalms 9:5; 33:5; 36:6; 37:6). In order for people to receive justice, our current UK legal system must function fairly, efficiently and affordably. It should enable justice to be met without lengthy and costly processes and for there to be clearly defined mechanisms of support as determined by the police and Crown Prosecution Service.

Again and again in the Bible, God defends the most vulnerable from social injustice: “You shall not wrong or oppress a resident alien, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt. You shall not abuse any widow or orphan… If you do abuse them, when they cry out to me, I will surely heed their cry” (Exodus 22:21-23). A commitment to respect and pay the poor for their work promptly is repeated explicitly, as is the harvest provision to the poorest (Deuteronomy 24:6-22). These issues are highlighted by Jesus when he reads from Isaiah 58 and 61 in Luke 4:16-21 and in so many of his parables and teachings.

One of the defining issues of our time is the number of migrants and asylum seekers needing safety and sanctuary regardless of whether they are fleeing war, violence or natural disaster. With migration figures globally recorded at their highest ever, it is an issue at the heart of the Church’s mission. In the face of this challenge, the migration experiences of many communities throughout the Scriptures speak powerfully to our own times including Jesus’ very own parents soon after his birth.

