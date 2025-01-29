Equality and Respect

Respect and love ought to be extended also to those who think or act differently than we do in social, political and even religious matters. In fact, the more deeply we come to understand their ways of thinking through such courtesy and love, the more easily will we be able to enter into dialogue with them.

Gaudium et Spes, sec. 28.

The dignity of others is to be respected in all circumstances, not because that dignity is something we have invented or imagined, but because human beings possess an intrinsic worth superior to that of material objects and contingent situations. Fratelli Tutti, sec. 213.

Jesus re-defined the idea of kingship and the ‘Kingdom of God’ on earth, by championing equality before God rather than hierarchy. His politics build on Old Testament foundations and develop them further: “you know that among the Gentiles those whom they recognise as their rulers lord it over them, and their great ones are tyrants over them. But it is not so among you; but whoever wishes to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wishes to be first among you must be slave of all” (Mark 10:42-44).

This inspires Paul to say that belief in Christ enables us to overcome social, religious and cultural differences. “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28) and therefore, the gifts of each should be valued. (Romans 12:4-8; 1 Corinthians 12).

Jesus continues to develop his teachings on social justice beyond the limits of the Jewish Law, to help one’s neighbours even in situations that fall outside the legal framework. This is demonstrated in the Parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:29-37) as well as his healing people on the Sabbath, and talking with children, women, sex workers, lepers and tax collectors.

Jesus’ criteria are laid out in the Last Judgement: “truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40) and in the Golden Rule (Mark 12:28-34). Here Jesus re-emphasises the founding values of the Torah (Leviticus 19:18; Deuteronomy 6:4-9) as the key to religious living and warns of unethical working practices (Matthew 18:23-35; 25:14-30), so that the private and the public spheres are equally called to justice and compassion (James 2:14-26).

These texts are just as powerful today. The same issues are often perpetuated with those incarcerated in our prisons, those who can and cannot get work, those who are discriminated against and excluded at multiple levels of societal wellbeing.

