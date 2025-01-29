Research and analyse the issue

It is important to carry out either primary or secondary research or both to analyse issues you care about.
Without counsel, plans go wrong, but with many advisers they succeed.
Proverbs 15:22
What should I research?
It is a good idea to carry out your research with some basic questions in mind:
How do I do this?
Through primary research (research you carry out yourself) such as questionnaires, surveys, discussion groups and case studies.
Through secondary research (using other people’s research) such as council or government reports, resources from the relevant charities or organisations that focus on your issue, from websites, newspapers and other relevant magazines.
Once you have carried out your research, analyse the information in terms of your initial questions. It may be helpful to analyse the information using tools such as diagrams, flow charts and mind maps.
Example issue:
Low wage threshold to qualify for housing benefit acts as a disincentive to work.
Analyse the issue in terms of cause and effect. Use your own experience as well for insight into the issue and think about the historical and cultural contexts of the issue.
It is good to ask yourself additional questions about your findings:
