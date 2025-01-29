Decide what message about the issue you want to get across

When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan.

Proverbs 29:2

What do you ultimately hope to achieve? Here are some sample suggestions:

Do you want to prevent your local authority from building on a children’s playground?

Do you want your council to do more to tackle climate change?

Do you want the Government to support marriage through its tax policies?

Do you want governments across the world to cancel national debts, end poverty and hunger, or enable primary and secondary education for all girls and boys?

From your aim develop a clear message that can be adapted for different audiences, such as Catholics at your church, the decision makers you want to influence and the media.



Make sure you stick to your core message – however, you could have one primary message but with further, more detailed messages for those who have time to listen. So that whether you go on radio, are interviewed by a newspaper – online or offline, or are using social media, your message has more chance of being heard, and you are more likely to gain support and attention. If a message is too complicated to grasp it will either be ignored or will become lost in translation from your original intention.

