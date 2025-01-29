Decide what message about the issue you want to get across

Develop a clear message that can be adapted for different audiences, such as Catholics at your church, the decision makers you want to influence and the media.
When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan.
Proverbs 29:2
What do you ultimately hope to achieve? Here are some sample suggestions:
From your aim develop a clear message that can be adapted for different audiences, such as Catholics at your church, the decision makers you want to influence and the media.
Make sure you stick to your core message – however, you could have one primary message but with further, more detailed messages for those who have time to listen. So that whether you go on radio, are interviewed by a newspaper – online or offline, or are using social media, your message has more chance of being heard, and you are more likely to gain support and attention. If a message is too complicated to grasp it will either be ignored or will become lost in translation from your original intention.
