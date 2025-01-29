Social Justice in Scripture

This section explores how social justice is explored in scripture and what the Bible shows us about our responsibilities towards each other.
Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it to me. Matthew 25:40
In this section we will look at:
When we leave out faith from politics, we leave out God from our local, national and international decision-making and legislation. We see the multiple effects of this with the breakdown of civil society, corrupt governance and dictators leading oppressive regimes. With substantial levels of poverty and rising levels of conflict and violence in many parts of the world leading to mass migration and unstable global economics, we need Catholic perspectives more than ever. Engaging in politics and living out our faith are not a choice between God and the world. How we seek God’s guidance in our daily life and management of world affairs shapes the common good and the kingdom that Jesus invited us to share.
We should take advantage of the opportunities provided by our democratic system whenever we can. In this way we express our faith through social action. We try to look at the world through the eyes of Jesus, to draw on our Catholic Tradition, to challenge injustices wherever we can, and to support others in their pursuit of the common good.
Catholic Principles for reading the Bible before we look at a number of important themes in Scripture, here are some Catholic principles for reading the Bible:
To help Catholics grow in faith as they read Scripture, the Church gives us three important points for interpreting and understanding the Bible:
In the New Testament, the Old is generally spoken of as ‘the Scriptures’ or ‘the sacred writings’ (Matthew 21:42). Gradually the word ‘Scripture’ has been used in the singular and has become a synonym for the Bible. Catholics cite Acts 8:32 to support this definition.
Catholics believe that there are different senses to our understanding of the Bible:
The whole point of reading is to encounter God, understand the revelation he has given us, and to grow in faith and wisdom in our everyday life. We do not read alone, we read the Bible within the tradition of the Church to benefit from the holiness and wisdom of all the faithful who have gone before us. Let us now take a look at the Bible through the lens of some key social justice themes as they emerge and develop in the Old and New Testaments.
As we see the damage being inflicted on our planet, we know our relationship and responsibilities towards creation need to change urgently. We are co-creators of the earth’s wellbeing not passive consumers of its resources.
Again and again in the Bible, God defends the most vulnerable from social injustice: “You shall not wrong or oppress a resident alien, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt.
This section encourages you to reflect on how God guides us through scripture and what the bible teaches us about our responsibilities towards each other.
It took Jesus’ death and resurrection to unite faith in Christ with social justice, and with him we build community, solidarity and the common good.
Jesus despised luxury at the expense of those in poverty. He addresses the economic roots of social injustice by challenging our fear for personal security and greed with regard to material goods.
There is no better way to establish political life on a truly human basis than by fostering an inward sense of justice and kindliness, and of service to the common good.
Respect and love ought to be extended also to those who think or act differently than we do in social, political and even religious matters.