Identifying potential solutions or ways of managing the issue

But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.
Jeremiah 29:7
Social action is not just about identifying problems in our societies – it is about finding ways of managing problems or finding potential solutions to difficult issues we face in our societies. Decision makers will take more notice of those who have positive suggestions to make rather than supplying lists of negative complaints.
You can identify potential solutions in a number of ways:
