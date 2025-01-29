Creation Care

The faithful, therefore, must learn the deepest meaning and the value of all creation, as well as its role in the harmonious praise of God.

Lumen Gentium, sec. 34.

The world sings of an infinite Love: how can we fail to care for it?

Laudate Deum, sec. 65.

God created the world so that we would live in harmony with each other and flourish in community (Genesis 1-2). “The Lord is good to all, and his compassion is over all that he has made”. (Psalm 145:9). Any breakdown in relationship between humans, and humans and the rest of the created world, is a violation of God’s design and purpose. Social justice helps to address this violation and aims to heal creation once again.

Our global climate crisis is revealing the extent of our misunderstanding of our relationship to creation and provokes us to renewed action and concern on behalf of our world and its multiple life-forms. The misunderstanding arises, in part, from our traditional translation of Genesis 1:26 as: ‘Then God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over the livestock and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.”’

Some interpretations of the word ‘dominion’ imply human control and power over the rest of the earth. Whereas it really relates to our responsibilities as created beings. More recently ‘stewardship’ and ‘care for creation’ have been used to describe the relationship and role between humanity and creation. In his recent Apostolic Exhortation, Laudate Deum, Pope Francis provides us with a different idea called ‘situated anthropocentrism’ where humanity is still at the centre, but at the centre of a web of necessary and mutual relationships across all of creation.

Pope Francis also reminds us in Laudato Si: “..we must forcefully reject the notion that our being created in God’s image justifies absolute dominion over the earth and her creatures. The biblical texts are to be read in their context… recognising that they tell us to “till and keep” the garden of the world. (Genesis 2:5). “Tilling” refers to cultivating, ploughing, or working, while “keeping” means caring, protecting, overseeing and preserving.” (Laudato Si, sec. 67).

Today, as we see the damage to our planet and acknowledge our responsibility for the causes, we know our relationship and responsibilities towards creation need to change urgently. We are co-creators of the earth’s wellbeing not passive consumers of its resources.

Contemplating the life, death and resurrection of Jesus we discover anew what it is for us to be the image of God. If we are created in the image and likeness of the Creator incarnate in Jesus then our rule and dominion is to be like his. Service to all inspired by love of all, and a sustained commitment to their wellbeing and flourishing. “That they may have life and have it abundantly.” (John 10:10).

For all our blessings, progress and achievements, we remain creatures among creatures; at one with the multiple life-forms created and willed into being by the loving Creator. We are called to grow in a perfect compassionate love imaging the compassionate Creator who Jesus revealed to us. To imitate the God who knows the falling of even the smallest sparrow from the sky.

Our need for universal harmony is made possible through Christ’s incarnation as expressed in Colossians 1:15-20:

‘He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation. For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things were created through him and for him. And he is before all things, and in him all things hold together. And he is the head of the body, the church. He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in everything he might be pre-eminent. For in him all the fullness of God was pleased to dwell, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether on earth or in heaven, making peace by the blood of his cross.’

Since all things come from, through and in God (Romans 11:36), the final goal of creation is that Christ should be all in all (1 Corinthians 15:28).

