Senior leadership roles for Bishops announced for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

At the Bishops’ Spring Plenary Assembly and Retreat, held at Buckfast Abbey from 12-19 April 2024, voting took place to appoint the Principal Officers and Chairs of the Episcopal Commissions (Bishops’ Conference departments) for the next quinquennium – five-year appointments from 2024-2029.

President and Vice President

The bishops were granted a dispensation from the provisions of Article 11 of the Statutes of the Bishops’ Conference by the Holy See and requested that the President and Vice President, Cardinal Vincent Nichols (Westminster), and Archbishop Malcolm McMahon (Liverpool) respectively, continue in post until other provision is made.

Chairs of Department

In terms of department Chairs, with the retirement of certain bishops, we can announce the election or affirmation of the following bishops:

Catholic Education and Formation

Bishop Marcus Stock (Leeds)

Christian Life and Worship

Archbishop Mark O’Toole (Cardiff and Menevia)

Commission for Clergy

Archbishop John Wilson (Southwark)

Dialogue and Unity

Archbishop Bernard Longley (Birmingham)

Evangelisation and Discipleship

Bishop David Oakley (Northampton)

International Affairs

Bishop Nicholas Hudson (Auxiliary, Westminster)

Social Justice

Bishop Richard Moth (Arundel and Brighton)

Standing Committee

In addition to the above bishops who, with the President and Vice President form the membership of the Standing Committee (General Council) of the Conference, there are two elected members from those not holding such positions who sit ad quinquennium on the Standing Committee (cf Article 21 of the Statutes).

The bishops elected to these posts were:

Bishop Paul Swarbrick (Lancaster)

Bishop John Sherrington (Auxiliary, Westminster)

Chair of CaTEW

The Chair of the Catholic Trust for England and Wales sits ex officio on the Standing Committee and this post continues to be held by Bishop Peter Brignall (Wrexham)

General Secretary

The election of a new General Secretary to the Conference was deferred until the Autumn Plenary Assembly that will be held from Monday, 11 November to Thursday, 14 November 2024.

Lectionary

Archbishop George Stack, Archbishop Emeritus of Cardiff, will continue to lead on the publication of the new Lectionary that will be used in Catholic parishes in England and Wales from the First Sunday of Advent 2024.