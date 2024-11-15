Bishop

Press Conference: Cardinal and Bishops discuss their Autumn Plenary meeting

Friday, November 15th, 2024
A virtual press conference was held on Friday, 15 November to discuss the Bishops’ plenary meeting in Leeds that took place between 11-14 November 2024 at Hinsley Hall.

Panel

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, chaired the press conference (centre).

Bishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues (left).

Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Chair of the Bishops’ Conference International Affairs department (right).

Topics

Cardinal Nichols and Bishop Sherrington focused on assisted suicide and in particular a joint statement issued by the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, and Scotland on the subject. Read more.

Bishop Hudson reflected on the second assembly of the synod on synodality that took place in the Vatican throughout October.

