Bishops’ Spring 2024 Plenary and Retreat at Buckfast Abbey

The Catholic Bishops’ of England and Wales are meeting at Buckfast Abbey in the Diocese of Plymouth for their spring meeting (12-19 April 2024).

The majority of this time will be spent together in prayerful retreat – the first time in five years the Bishops have had this opportunity.

They will be guided in their retreat by Bishop Erik Varden, who is a Norwegian Trappist monk and Bishop of Trondheim. Bishop Varden served as Abbot of Mount Saint Bernard’s Abbey in Leicestershire from April 2015 to September 2019.

As a consequence, the plenary sessions are restricted to the afternoon of Friday 12 and Saturday 13 April.

Resolutions and outcomes will be released on the Bishops’ return – week commencing 22 April.