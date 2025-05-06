Bishops Catholic Bishops of England and Wales pray for Cardinals ahead of Conclave CBCEW » Catholic Bishops of England and Wal... Bishops » »

The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales are meeting for their Spring plenary at Buckfast Abbey in Devon, 5-8 May, and will pray for the Holy Spirit to guide the Cardinals as they prepare to elect a new Pope.

The Catholic faithful and people of goodwill can join the bishops by praying prayers from the tradition of the Church at this time. This PDF download is taken from our ‘Gift of a Shepherd’ resource.

There are four Cardinals in Rome for the Conclave, three of whom are Cardinal electors under the age of 80.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Archbishop of Westminster

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

Cardinal Arthur Roche

Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments

Archbishop-Bishop emeritus of Leeds.

Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe OP

Former Master of the Order of Preachers (Dominicans).

Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald M. Afr. OBE

President Emeritus of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue

(Non-voting Cardinal, over the age of 80).

Prayer

Collect for the Election of a Pope

O God, eternal shepherd,

who govern your flock with unfailing care, grant in your boundless fatherly love

a pastor for your Church

who will please you by his holiness and to us show watchful care.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

— Roman Missal