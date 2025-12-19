Bishops Mt Rev. Richard Moth A profile of the Catholic Archbishop-elect of Westminster, the Most Reverend Richard Moth.

Archbishop-elect of Westminster

Archbishop-elect Richard Moth was born in Chingola, Zambia, in 1958. He was brought up in Kent and, after leaving The Judd School, Tonbridge, began formation for the Priesthood at St. John’s Seminary, Wonersh. He was ordained Priest for the Archdiocese of Southwark on 3 June 1982.

He served as assistant priest at St. Bede’s, Clapham Park, before pursing studies in Canon Law at St. Paul University, Ottawa. In 1987, he was appointed assistant priest at St. Saviour’s Lewisham, during which time he also served as a Territorial Army Chaplain with 217 General Hospital RAMC(V).

He served as Private Secretary to Archbishop Michael Bowen from 1992 until 2001, during which time he was also President of the Interdiocesan Tribunal of Second Instance of Southwark and Vocations Director. In 2001 he was appointed Vicar General and Chancellor of the Diocese.

He was ordained Bishop of the Forces on 29 September 2009 in Westminster Cathedral and served in this capacity, until his appointment as Bishop of Arundel and Brighton on 21 March 2015.

He is Chair of Governors at St. Mary’s University, Twickenham, Chair of the Department for Social Justice of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and Liaison Bishop for Prisons. He serves on the Standing Committee of the Bishops’ Conference. He chairs The Plater Trust, dedicated to the support of projects across England and Wales that put into practice the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. He is also a member of the Mixed Commission of the Bishops’ Conference – a body that brings together bishops and those living Religious Life.

Bishop Richard has been an Oblate of Pluscarden Abbey for over 40 years and is a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, travelling many times to the Holy Land. In 2020 he was appointed Prior of the Southern Section of the Lieutenancy of England and Wales.

He is a Liveryman and Extra Court Member of the Skinners’ Company and a Freeman the City of London, serving the Company as Chair of its History Committee.

He enjoys horse riding and walking.

He was appointed the 12th Archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo XIV on 19 December 2025.

