Maundy Thursday

Theme: The Gift of the Eucharist and the Call to Service

Gospel: John 13:1-15

First Reading: Exodus 12:1-8, 11-14

Psalm: Psalm 115(116):12-13, 15-18

Second Reading: 1 Corinthians 11:23-26

Reflection

On this sacred night, Jesus gives us two extraordinary gifts: the Eucharist and the commandment of love. As He washes the feet of His disciples, He teaches us that true leadership is rooted in humility and service. Do we imitate Christ’s self-giving love in our daily lives?

At the Last Supper, Jesus institutes the Holy Eucharist, offering His Body and Blood as spiritual nourishment. The Eucharist is not merely a ritual but an invitation to deepen our union with Christ. Do we receive it with gratitude and reverence, allowing it to transform us?

Prayer

Lord Jesus, as we walk through this Lenten season, help us to imitate Your humility and self-giving love in all that we do. Teach us to serve others as You served us, following Your example of true leadership. May our hearts be open as we receive the Holy Eucharist, allowing it to deepen our union with You and transform us into vessels of Your love. We make this prayer through Christ our Lord, Amen.

Action Step

Find a way to serve someone today in a spirit of humility and love, whether through an act of kindness, charity, or giving of your time.