Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord As Jesus enters Jerusalem, He is greeted with palm branches and shouts of 'Hosanna!' Yet, within days, those same voices will cry out, 'Crucify Him!'

Theme: The King’s Triumphal Entry

Gospel: Luke 22:14-23:56

First Reading: Isaiah 50:4-7

Psalm: Psalm 21(22):8-9, 17-20, 23-24

Second Reading: Philippians 2:6-11

Reflection

As Jesus enters Jerusalem, He is greeted with palm branches and shouts of ‘Hosanna!’ Yet, within days, those same voices will cry out, ‘Crucify Him!’ This contrast reminds us of the fickleness of human nature and the cost of true discipleship. Are we willing to follow Jesus not only in moments of triumph but also in suffering?

The hymn in Philippians describes Christ’s humility: He did not cling to His divine status but emptied Himself in obedience, even unto death. His example calls us to a life of self-giving love. As we enter Holy Week, let us reflect on how we can walk more faithfully in His footsteps.

Prayer

Lord Jesus, as we approach Holy Week, help us to follow You not only in moments of joy but also in times of suffering. Teach us to embrace humility as You did, emptying ourselves in love and obedience. May Your example of self-giving inspire us to walk faithfully in Your footsteps and live lives of true discipleship. We make this prayer through Christ our Lord, Amen.

Action Step

Spend time reflecting on Christ’s Passion in prayer. Consider how you can accompany Him more closely in His suffering through acts of love and sacrifice.