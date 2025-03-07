Lent Fourth Sunday of Lent The parable of the Prodigal Son illustrates the infinite mercy of God. The father’s unconditional love for his wayward son reflects the Lord’s own love for us, no matter how far we may have strayed.  icon-home » Events » Lent » Lent Project 2025 » Fourth Sunday of Lent

Theme: Reconciliation and Forgiveness

Gospel: Luke 15:1-3, 11-32

First Reading: Joshua 5:9a, 10-12

Psalm: Psalm 33(34):2-7

Second Reading: 2 Corinthians 5:17-21

Reflection

The parable of the Prodigal Son illustrates the infinite mercy of God. The father’s unconditional love for his wayward son reflects the Lord’s own love for us, no matter how far we may have strayed. The elder son, meanwhile, struggles to accept this mercy, much like we sometimes do when we compare ourselves to others. Do we truly believe in God’s forgiveness? Are we willing to extend the same mercy to others?

St Paul reminds us that we are called to be ambassadors of Christ, sharing the message of reconciliation with the world. This Lent, we are invited to embrace the healing power of God’s mercy and to extend that mercy to those around us.

Prayer

Merciful Father, in Your great love, You welcome us back no matter how far we have strayed. Help us to trust in Your forgiveness and embrace the healing power of Your mercy. Teach us Lord to extend that same mercy to others, becoming ambassadors of Your love. May this Lenten season transform our hearts and draw us closer to You. We make this prayer through Christ our Lord, Amen.

Action Step

Take a moment to reflect on relationships in your life that need healing. Make an effort to reach out in forgiveness or seek reconciliation where needed.