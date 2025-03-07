Fifth Sunday of Lent In today’s Gospel, Jesus encounters a woman caught in adultery, whom the scribes and Pharisees wish to condemn. Instead of passing judgment, He challenges those without sin to cast the first stone.  icon-home » Events » Lent » Lent Project 2025 » Fifth Sunday of Lent

Theme: The Promise of New Life

Gospel: John 8:1-11

First Reading: Isaiah 43:16-21

Psalm: Psalm 125(126)

Second Reading: Philippians 3:8-14

Reflection

In today’s Gospel, Jesus encounters a woman caught in adultery, whom the scribes and Pharisees wish to condemn. Instead of passing judgment, He challenges those without sin to cast the first stone. His response reveals both His justice and His mercy—He does not condone sin, but He offers redemption and a new beginning. Are we willing to receive God’s mercy as freely as He offers it? Do we extend that mercy to others?

Isaiah speaks of the Lord doing something new: He makes a path in the wilderness and rivers in the desert. As we approach Holy Week, we are reminded that God’s transformative love makes all things new. What areas of our lives do we need to surrender so that we may receive His renewal?

Prayer

Merciful Lord, you offer us mercy, not condemnation, and invite us into a new beginning. Help us to receive Your forgiveness with open hearts and to extend that mercy to others. As we approach Holy Week, transform our lives with Your love. Create paths in our wilderness and rivers in our deserts, that we may be renewed in You. We make this prayer through Christ our Lord, Amen.

Action Step

Identify one habit, sin, or burden that you need to let go of and bring it to God in prayer or through the Sacrament of Reconciliation.