Easter Sunday

Theme: The Joy of the Resurrection

Gospel: John 20:1-9

First Reading: Acts 10:34a, 37-43

Psalm: Psalm 117(118):1-2, 16-17, 22-23

Second Reading: Colossians 3:1-4

Reflection

Christ is risen! The tomb is empty, and death has been conquered. The Resurrection is the foundation of our faith—the victory of life over death, of love over sin. This is not merely an event of the past, but a call to live in the joy and hope of Christ’s new life.

Do we truly live as Easter people? Do we radiate the joy of the Resurrection in our daily lives? Easter invites us to leave behind fear and doubt, stepping forward in faith.

Prayer

Risen Lord, you have triumphed over sin and death, bringing new life to the world. Fill our hearts with Easter joy, that we may live in the hope and light of Your Resurrection. Help us to cast aside fear and doubt, trusting in Your victory. May we radiate Your love and share the Good News with all those we meet. We make this prayer through Christ our Lord, Amen.

Action Step

Share the joy of Easter by reaching out to someone in need or offering words of encouragement and hope.