Bishops unite with grieving families to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

Archbishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues and Archbishop of Liverpool, and Bishop Bosco MacDonald, Lead Bishop for Marriage and Family Life and Bishop of Clifton, have issued a joint statement to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, which takes place between 9-15 October 2026.

Below this statement, you will find a link to prayers for those who are suffering the loss of a child before or after birth.

Statement

“From Friday 9 October to Thursday 15 October, the UK will mark the 24th Baby Loss Awareness Week. We unite especially with parents, siblings, grandparents and other relatives grieving a baby who died in or outside the womb.

“Every day in the United Kingdom, over a dozen children die in the womb, during birth, or shortly afterwards. Each is a unique human being with a soul and God-given identity. For parents and relatives, this represents the loss of a loved one, whose life is infinitely valuable, and who leaves an unfillable void.

“Day for Life 2026, took the theme The Wonder of the Child in the Womb, affirming the dignity and uniqueness of every human child from conception until natural death, while honouring families grieving baby loss. In his Apostolic blessing, the Holy Father encouraged us to place our hope in the promise of eternal life. He prayed that ‘all parents grieving the loss of a child, especially an infant, may find comfort and peace in the knowledge of God’s love for them and for their child, ‘for to him all of them are alive’ (Lk 20:38).’

“The witness of Servant of God Chiara Corbella Petrillo and her husband Enrico offers hope to many bereaved parents. After the deaths of two of their children shortly after birth, Chiara spoke of their lives and parenthood as immense gifts, regardless of the amount of time they had together. She and Enrico understood their task as parents to be accompanying their children to heaven.

“Hundreds of thousands of parents fulfil this mission each year by having to say goodbye to their children prematurely. Often, this happens in isolation. They therefore need our love, support and prayers as they continue to honour their child’s life. We remind them that the doors of our churches and communities are always open to welcome them for prayer and comfort.

“We commend all bereaved parents, families and loved ones to the care of the Holy Family. May Jesus, Mary and Joseph watch over them, strengthen them in their grief, and grant them the peace that comes from hope in God’s eternal love.”

Archbishop John Sherrington

Lead Bishop for Life Issues

Archbishop of Liverpool

Bishop Bosco MacDonald

Lead Bishop for Marriage and Family Life

Bishop of Clifton

Prayers

On this page you can find several prayers to pray for the soul of a deceased preborn or born child, as well as to pray for their parents. These prayers are taken from the The Roman Missal, and from the Order of Christian Funerals. Most of them are intended for religious ministers to pray over the soul of the deceased babies and over the bereaved families. Other prayers can be said by the parents and families.

We encourage religious ministers and families to use these prayers to honour the life of these children and care for their souls after death, and to support the parents and their relatives.

If you are a parent who has is going through the loss of an infant child, pastoral support is available in your local parish, as well as via the charity Life.