Prayer Prayers for Day for Life 2026 Prayers that can be used on or around Day for Life, celebrated in parishes throughout England and Wales on Sunday, 21 June 2026.  icon-home » Events » Day for Life » Prayers for Day for Life 2026

I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made

Psalm 139: 1-6; 13-18; 23-24

O LORD, you have searched me

and known me!

You know when I sit down and when I rise up;

you discern my thoughts from afar.

You search out my path and my lying down

and are acquainted with all my ways.

Even before a word is on my tongue,

behold, O LORD, you know it altogether.

You hem me in, behind and before,

and lay your hand upon me.

Such knowledge is too wonderful for me;

it is high; I cannot attain it. […]

For you formed my inward parts;

you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.

I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.

My frame was not hidden from you,

when I was being made in secret,

intricately woven in the depths of the earth.

Your eyes saw my unformed substance;

in your book were written,

every one of them,

the days that were formed for me,

when as yet there was none of them.

How precious to me are your thoughts, O God!

How vast is the sum of them!

If I would count them, they are more than the sand.

I awake, and I am still with you. […]

Search me, O God, and know my heart!

Try me and know my thoughts

And see if there be any grievous way in me,

and lead me in the way everlasting.

Amen.

Extracts from The Holy Bible English Standard Version Catholic Edition © 2024, published by SPCK. All rights reserved.

Bidding prayers

We pray for the Church: may the witness of her faithful people to the wonder and dignity of life from its very beginning to its natural end shine as a beacon of hope in our world today.

Lord hear us, Lord graciously hear us.

We pray for those in government: may they come to recognise, respect and protect the life of every human being, especially those in the womb, and so build up a more just society.

Lord hear us, Lord graciously hear us.

We pray for mothers, fathers and healthcare professionals facing difficult medical decisions for children before and after birth: may they find wisdom, clarity, strength, courage and peace as they navigate the demands of the journey ahead.

Lord hear us, Lord graciously hear us.

We pray for all mothers and fathers who have lost children before or soon after birth: in their sorrow and grief may they find comfort in the Church’s sacramental and pastoral care.

Lord hear us, Lord graciously hear us.

We pray for all infants lost before or soon after birth: may they rest in the merciful keeping of God who holds every human being, however small, as precious in His sight.

Lord hear us, Lord graciously hear us.

We pray for those who support and promote the Day for Life and for the many initiatives funded by the Day for Life collections: may they see the fruits of their work in an ever-growing sense of the dignity of every human being from conception to natural death and in an increasing trust in the wisdom of God who is our one true hope.

Lord hear us, Lord graciously hear us.

PRAYERS FOR BABY LOSS

Below you can find several prayers to pray for the soul of a deceased preborn or born child, as well as to pray for his parents. These prayers are taken from the The Roman Missal, and from the Order of Christian Funerals. Most of them are intended for religious ministers to pray over the soul of the deceased babies and over the bereaved families. Other prayers can be said by the parents and families.

We encourage religious ministers and families to use these prayers to honour the life of these children and care for their souls after death, and to support the parents and their relatives.

If you are a parent who has is going through the loss of an infant child, pastoral support is available in your local parish, as well as via the charity Life.

Prayers for the soul of a baptised child

Most compassionate God,

who in the counsels of your wisdom

have called this little child to yourself

on the very threshold of life,

listen kindly to our prayers

and grant that one day

we may inherit eternal life with him (her),

whom, by the grace of Baptism,

you have adopted as your own child

and who we believe is dwelling even now in your Kingdom.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

O God, who know that our hearts are weighed down

by grief at the death of this young child,

grant that, while we weep for him (her),

who at your bidding has departed this life so soon,

we may have faith that he (she) has gained an eternal home in heaven.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God,

for ever and ever.

Amen.

Lord of all gentleness,

surround us with your care and comfort us in our sorrow,

for we grieve at the loss of this little child.

As you washed N. in the waters of Baptism

and welcomed him/her into the life of heaven,

so call us one day to be united with him/her

and share for ever the joy of your Kingdom.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Eternal Father,

through the intercession of Mary,

who bore your Son and stood by the cross as he died,

grant to these parents in their grief

the assistance of her presence,

the comfort of her faith

and the reward of her prayers.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Lord God,

source and destiny of our lives,

in your loving providence you gave us N.

to grow in wisdom, age and grace.

Now you have called him/her to yourself.

We grieve over the loss of one so young

and struggle to understand your purpose.

Draw him/her to yourself

and give him/her full stature in Christ.

May he/she stand with all the angels and saints,

who know your love and praise your saving will.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Merciful Lord,

whose wisdom is beyond human understanding,

you adopted N. as your own in Baptism

and have taken him/her to yourself

even as he/she stood on the threshold of life.

Listen to our prayers

and extend to us your grace,

that one day we may share eternal life with N.,

for we firmly believe that he/she now rests with you.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Lord God,

from whom human sadness is never hidden,

you know the burden of grief that we feel at the loss of this child.

As we mourn his/her passing from this life,

comfort us with the knowledge that N. lives now in your loving embrace.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

To you, O Lord,

we humbly entrust this child,

so precious in your sight.

Take him/her into your arms

and welcome him/her into paradise,

where there will be no sorrow, no weeping nor pain,

but the fullness of peace and joy

with your Son and the Holy Spirit for ever and ever.

Amen.

Lord, in our grief we call upon your mercy:

open your ears to our prayers,

and one day unite us again with N.,

who, we firmly trust,

already enjoys eternal life in your kingdom.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Prayers of Commendation for a baptised child

Tender Shepherd of the flock,

N. now lies cradled in your love.

Soothe the hearts of his/her parents

and bring peace to their lives.

Enlighten their faith and give hope to their hearts.

Loving God,

grant mercy to your entire family in this time of suffering.

Comfort us with the hope that this infant/baby [N.]

lives with you and your Son, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit,

for ever and ever.

Amen.

Lord Jesus, like a shepherd who gathers his lambs

to protect them from all harm,

you led N. to the waters of baptism

and shielded him/her in innocence.

Now carry this little one

on the path to your kingdom of light

where he/she will find happiness

and every tear will be wiped away.

To you be glory, now and for ever.

Amen.

Prayer of parents for their deceased baptised child

You are the author and sustainer of our lives, O God.

You are our final home.

We commend to you N., our child/baby.

In baptism he/she began his/her journey toward you.

Take him/her now to yourself

and give him/her the life

promised to those born again of water and the Spirit.

Turn also to us who have suffered this loss.

Strengthen the bonds of this family and our community.

Confirm us in faith, in hope, and in love,

so that we may bear your peace to one another

and one day stand together with all the saints

who praise you for your saving help.

We ask this in the name of your Son,

whom you raised from the dead,

Jesus Christ, our Lord.

Amen

Prayers for the soul of a child who died before Baptism

Receive the prayers of your faithful, Lord,

and grant that those you allow to be weighed down

by their longing for the child taken from them

may be raised up by faith to hope in your compassion.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

O God, searcher of hearts and most loving consoler,

who know the faith of these parents,

grant that, as they mourn their child, now departed this life,

they may be assured that he(she) has been entrusted to your divine compassion.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

O Lord, whose ways are beyond understanding,

listen to the prayers of your faithful people:

that those weighed down by grief at the loss of this little child

may find reassurance in your infinite goodness.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

God of all consolation,

searcher of mind and heart,

the faith of these parents [N. and N.] is known to you.

Comfort them in the knowledge

that the child for whom they grieve

is entrusted now to your loving care.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Lord Jesus,

whose Mother stood grieving at the foot of the cross,

look kindly on these parents

who have suffered the loss of their child [N.].

Listen to the prayers of Mary on their behalf,

that their faith may be strong like hers

and find its promised reward,

for you live for ever and ever.

Amen.

Prayers of Commendation for a Child who died before Baptism

You are the author and sustainer of our lives, O God.

You are our final home.

We commend to you N., our child/baby.

Trusting in your mercy

and your all-embracing love,

we pray that you will give him/her happiness for ever.

Turn also to us who have suffered this loss.

Strengthen the bonds of this family and our community.

Confirm us in faith, in hope, and in love,

so that we may bear your peace to one another

and one day stand together with all the saints

who praise you for your saving help.

We ask this in the name of your Son,

Jesus Christ, our Lord.

Prayer of Commendation for a miscarried or stillborn child and for his/her parents

[The section in brackets should be omitted unless the parents wish to name the child.]

Lord God,

ever caring and gentle,

we commit to your love this little one,

quickened to life for so short a time.

Enfold him/her in eternal life.

[Lord, you formed this child in the womb;

you have known it by name before time began.

We now wish to name this little one N.:

a name we shall treasure in our hearts for ever.]

We pray for his/her parents

who are saddened by the loss of their child.

Give them courage and help them in their pain and grief.

May they all meet one day

in the joy and peace of your Kingdom.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Prayers of Intercession for a deceased child

The Lord Jesus is the lover of his people and our only sure hope.

Let us ask him to deepen our faith and sustain us in this dark hour.

You became a little child for our sake, sharing our human life.

To you we pray:

R. Bless and keep us, O Lord.

You grew in wisdom, age and grace and learned obedience through suffering.

To you we pray:

R. Bless and keep us, O Lord.

You welcomed children, promising them your kingdom.

To you we pray:

R. Bless and keep us, O Lord.

You comforted those who mourned the loss of children and friends.

To you we pray:

R. Bless and keep us, O Lord.

You took upon yourself the suffering and death of us all.

To you we pray:

R. Bless and keep us, O Lord.

You promised to raise up those who believe in you, just as you were raised up in glory by the Father.

To you we pray:

R. Bless and keep us, O Lord.

Dear friends, let us turn to the Lord, the God of hope and consolation, who calls us to everlasting glory in Christ Jesus.

For N., that he/she may now enjoy the place prepared for him/her in your great love.

Lord, in your mercy.

R Hear our prayer.

For N.’s father and mother [and brother(s) and sister(s)]

that they may know our love and support in their grief.

Lord, in your mercy.

R Hear our prayer.

For his/her friends [and teachers],

that they may love one another as you have loved us.

Lord, in your mercy.

R Hear our prayer.

For this community, that we may bear one another’s burdens.

Lord, in your mercy.

R Hear our prayer.

For all those who mourn their children, that they may be comforted.

Lord, in your mercy.

R Hear our prayer.

For all who are in need, that the fearful may find peace, the weary rest, and the oppressed freedom.

Lord, in your mercy.

R Hear our prayer.

Extracts from The Roman Missal © 2010, and from the Order of Christian Funerals © 1989, International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation. All rights reserved.