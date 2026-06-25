Safeguarding Strategic Council for Catholic Safeguarding The Strategic Council for Catholic Safeguarding (SCCS) exists to ensure a One Church, One Voice approach to safeguarding across the Catholic Church in England and Wales.  icon-home » Our Work » Safeguarding » Strategic Council for Catholic Safe...

The Strategic Council for Catholic Safeguarding (SCCS) has been developed to provide a strategic ‘One Church’ approach to safeguarding within the Catholic Church of England and Wales. It was formed with representatives from Dioceses and Religious Life Groups. It ensures that the Church maintains and upholds high standards of child and vulnerable adult protection, following the lessons learnt from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA). The SCCS sets strategy, oversees national safeguarding priorities, ensures alignment across Church bodies through a ‘One Church’ approach, supports training, and reviews learning and system-wide risks.

Council Members

Name Member Order/Diocese Sr Una Coogan Co-Chair Conference of Religious Bishop Paul Mason Co-Chair Bishop of the Forces Sr Jane Bertelsen Religious member Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood Bishop James Curry Diocesan member Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster Fr Mervyn Williams Religious member Salesians of John Bosco Bishop Timothy Menezes Diocesan member Auxiliary Bishop of Birmingham Fr David Smolira Religious member Society of Jesus Bishop Stephen Wright Diocesan member Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle

Website

https://catholicsafeguardingcouncil.org.uk/