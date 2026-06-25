Safeguarding

Strategic Council for Catholic Safeguarding

Thursday, June 25th, 2026 @ 3:05 pm

The Strategic Council for Catholic Safeguarding (SCCS) exists to ensure a One Church, One Voice approach to safeguarding across the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

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The Strategic Council for Catholic Safeguarding (SCCS) has been developed to provide a strategic ‘One Church’ approach to safeguarding within the Catholic Church of England and Wales. It was formed with representatives from Dioceses and Religious Life Groups. It ensures that the Church maintains and upholds high standards of child and vulnerable adult protection, following the lessons learnt from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA). The SCCS sets strategy, oversees national safeguarding priorities, ensures alignment across Church bodies through a ‘One Church’ approach, supports training, and reviews learning and system-wide risks.

Council Members

Name Member Order/Diocese
Sr Una Coogan Co-Chair Conference of Religious
Bishop Paul Mason Co-Chair Bishop of the Forces
Sr Jane Bertelsen Religious member Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood
Bishop James Curry Diocesan member Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster
Fr Mervyn Williams Religious member Salesians of John Bosco
Bishop Timothy Menezes Diocesan member Auxiliary Bishop of Birmingham
Fr David Smolira Religious member Society of Jesus
Bishop Stephen Wright Diocesan member Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle

Website

https://catholicsafeguardingcouncil.org.uk/

Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA)

Responding to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

Local Safeguarding Structures

Contact details for local safeguarding representatives.

Prayer Day for Survivors of Abuse

Marked on the Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter.

Reporting Abuse

Reporting abuse to the relevant authorities.

Safeguarding Statement

Working to protect all who come into contact with the Church

Listening with Love

'Listening with Love' is a resource inviting people to reflect on the impact of abuse on individuals and the Church.