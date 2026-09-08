Bishop Wright: “Morals and ethics aside, it’s a bad Bill”

Bishop Stephen Wright, Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle, has spoken about the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill criticising it for failing to safeguarding the most vulnerable in the society.

Bishop Wright asserts that our God-given dignity must be respected ahead of the Second Reading and vote on the Bill that will take place on Friday, 11 September.

“I’m against assisted suicide. Life is a gift from God. Every person is made in the image and likeness of God, and every person, no matter what their position in life is or whatever they may be going through, has a God-given dignity that must be respected. It’s not for human beings to kill one another in any context.

“I really do encourage you to contact your MPs and ask them to oppose this Bill. Morals and ethics aside, it’s a bad Bill. It fails to provide safeguards to the most vulnerable in society. This Bill is not necessary and it is wrong.”

Resources

Suggested parish newsletter text, resources such as A4 printable posters with QR codes and more can be found by visiting our dedicated section ‘Oppose Assisted Suicide’ on the Bishops’ Conference website.

Contact your MP

You can also use this form to contact your MP to ask that they oppose assisted suicide on Friday, 11 September. Any issues with this form, please visit the Right to Life UK website.