Archbishop Sherrington urges action ahead of vote on Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill

Archbishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference, has urged Catholics in England and Wales to contact their MPs ahead of the Bill’s Second Reading and vote on Friday, 11 September, asking them to oppose it. The Archbishop of Liverpool points out that the Bill is “deeply flawed” and expresses numerous concerns about the proposed legislation that seeks to legalise assisted suicide.

Transcript

My name is Archbishop John Sherrington. I’m the Archbishop of Liverpool. I’m speaking to you today on a very important topic. On 11 September, the Terminally Ill Adults End of Life Bill will return to Parliament for debate. I ask you to write to your MP asking him or her to oppose it.

This is a really urgent matter. The proposed legislation is deeply flawed and there are many reasons given to vote against it – these can be found on the Bishops’ Conference website.

I’m concerned about vulnerable people, those who are living with disability who are concerned about it, and also the fear of coercion. I’m also very concerned that this Bill does not include an opt-out clause that would permit Catholic nursing homes, hospices, and others to be able to opt out of this legislation. If they cannot opt out, they may have to close. They have always provided really good and important spiritual pastoral care at the end of life.

I’m asking you to write to your MP and ask him or her to vote against this bill This is really urgent. Please pray and also take this action. Thank you very much.

Resources

Suggested parish newsletter text, resources such as A4 printable posters with QR codes and more can be found by visiting our dedicated section ‘Oppose Assisted Suicide’ on the Bishops’ Conference website.

Contact your MP

You can also use this form to contact your MP to ask that they oppose assisted suicide on Friday, 11 September. Any issues with this form, please visit the Right to Life UK website.