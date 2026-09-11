Archbishop thanks those who united to defeat assisted suicide Bill

Archbishop John Sherrington, the Archbishop of Liverpool and Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference, has offered his gratitude and thanks to those who wrote to their MPs to stop the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill progressing through parliament. Archbishop Sherrington also expressed his gratitude to disability rights groups and legal and healthcare professionals for raising a collective voice to uphold “the dignity and sanctity of every life.”

The Bill failed after Second Reading by 270 (Yes) votes to 286 (No) – a majority of 16.

Archbishop’s Full Statement

We are pleased that MPs have voted to oppose the passage of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. We would like to thank those who wrote to their MPs to stop the bill’s progression and who assisted the campaign against the bill in other ways.

I would like to express my gratitude to those MPs who voted against the Bill and the many people from across society who made their voices heard – doctors, legal professionals, disability groups, other faith communities and those of no faith who stood up for the dignity and sanctity of every life. We are thankful for the many prayers which have been offered during these weeks.

Throughout this debate, we have argued that our response to those facing serious illness, disability or the challenges of old age should be rooted in solidarity, care and respect. The true measure of a compassionate society is its willingness to support people through difficult circumstances rather than encouraging them to end their lives.

Every day, families, friends, carers and healthcare professionals demonstrate extraordinary generosity in accompanying and supporting those who are suffering. Their dedication reminds us of the value of human relationships and of our shared responsibility to care for one another, especially at life’s most vulnerable moments.

We remain convinced that the most effective way to address suffering at the end of life is through greater access to excellent palliative and end-of-life care. Ensuring such care is available to all who need it can help people experience comfort, dignity and support in their final days. We will continue to promote these as priorities and to stand alongside those who devote themselves to caring for the dying in hospices, hospitals, care homes and communities.

May all the sick and frail find comfort in the support of their loved ones, and the love of God, which transcends all suffering. I ask the Catholic community to continue to pray for our legislators, that they will ensure that our laws always uphold the dignity of human life.

Archbishop John Sherrington

Lead Bishop for Life Issues

Archbishop of Liverpool