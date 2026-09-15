Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia welcomes MPs’ decision to reject assisted suicide Bill

The Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia, Mark O’Toole, has welcomed the decision by MPs to reject the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, calling the outcome a victory for the dignity of every human life and for all who campaigned to protect the vulnerable.

MPs voted 286 to 270 – a majority of 16 – against the Bill at its second reading in the House of Commons, following a debate in which MPs on both sides shared heartfelt personal accounts.

The result marks a reversal from the previous vote on the legislation, which passed its third reading by 314 votes to 291 last year before ultimately falling in the House of Lords. A number of MPs who had previously supported the Bill changed their position, abstained, or were absent this time, tipping the balance against it.

Archbishop Mark has kept this issue firmly in the spotlight over recent years, standing as a vocal opponent of assisted suicide legislation. Throughout the campaign, he consistently encouraged the faithful and the wider public to write to their MPs and make their voices heard, helping to build the groundswell of opposition that ultimately saw the Bill voted down.

Responding to the result, Archbishop Mark said:

“It is a good day for democracy and for the dignity of human life to see the defeat of this Bill in the House of Commons. I want to thank all those who wrote to their MP’s and who advocated for the weakest and most vulnerable in our society. We must continue to seek excellent palliative care which is broad and consistent across our nations, so that no person is made to feel a burden and all those facing the end of their lives can feel supported, loved and respected.”

The Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia echoes the Archbishop’s gratitude to every MP who voted against the Bill, and to the doctors, carers, disability advocates and people of faith and no faith who stood together in defence of life.

This result is not the end of the conversation but a renewed call to action. The Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia remains committed to championing excellent, accessible palliative care in every community, so that no person nearing the end of their life ever feels they are a burden.