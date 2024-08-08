Sunday, 29 September 2024

The Church has been celebrating the World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR) since 1914. It’s always an occasion to express concern for different vulnerable people on the move; to pray for them as they face many challenges; and to increase awareness about the opportunities that migration offers.

Theme and Message

The theme of Pope Francis’ message for the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees is: God walks with His people. In this message, the Holy Father reminds us that all of us, God’s people, are migrants on this earth, on our way to the “true homeland”, the Kingdom of Heaven.

Migrants are a contemporary icon of this people on a journey, of the Church on a journey, and at the same time, it is in them and in all our vulnerable brothers and sisters that we can encounter the Lord who walks with us.

Read the Pope’s message.

Meditative Walks

This year, Pope Francis is encouraging us to participate in walks of witness locally that can take the form of meditative walks, moments of reflection in stages, or prayer vigils. Find out more.

Vatican

The Vatican has a dedicated section for the Church’s ministry to Migrants and Refugees. It is directed personally by Pope Francis and aims to help the Church, and others, to accompany those forced to flee and make sure they are not shut out or left behind.