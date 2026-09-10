Bishop of Brentwood makes statement opposing assisted suicide

Bishop Alan Williams SM has written to parishes voicing his opposition to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill and encouraging them to do the same. His full message is below.

You will know that the proposal to legalise assisted suicide, which was rejected by the House of Lords in the last parliamentary session through a lack of time to debate the amendments, is returning to the House of Commons in the same form on Friday 11 September.

This draft legislation undermines respect for the innate value of human life, could lead to vulnerable people feeling pressured into ending their lives, and risks putting many hospices and care homes into the position of no longer being able to operate.

I encourage all parishioners of the diocese to contact their MPs expressing opposition to this bill.

Archbishop John Sherrington, Archbishop of Liverpool and Lead Bishop for Life Issues, has written an excellent letter emphasising the need for ‘meaningful investment in palliative and end of life care as an appropriate focus to uphold the dignity of all at the end of life [rather than] a bill seeking to legalise assisted suicide.’

As many of our parishioners return from holidays, we continue to pray with all people of goodwill that this flawed bill will fail.

+Alan Williams, sm

Bishop of Brentwood

Resources

Suggested parish newsletter text, resources such as A4 printable posters with QR codes and more can be found by visiting our dedicated section ‘Oppose Assisted Suicide’ on the Bishops’ Conference website.

Contact your MP

You can also use this form to contact your MP to ask that they oppose assisted suicide on Friday, 11 September. Any issues with this form, please visit the Right to Life UK website.