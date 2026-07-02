Ukraine Bishop Nowakowski’s statement on latest attack on Kyiv CBCEW » International » Countries » Bishop Nowakowski’s statement... Ukraine » »

Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, Bishop of the Ukrainian Eparchy of the Holy Family of London has released a statement on the Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv carried out in the early hours of Thursday morning, 2 July:

“Our hearts are heavy but not broken following yet another massive and brutal aerial assault last night on Kyiv. As the Bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London, I join with people worldwide in mourning the tragic loss of innocent lives and pray for the recovery of people who suffered serious injuries, lost their homes, places of work and study.

“This cynical attack intentionally targeted civilian life, leaving hundreds of homes and critical infrastructure in ruins. Such deliberate destruction of neighborhoods and communities is a profound violation of human dignity.

“We hold the suffering people of Ukraine close to Christ in our prayers, asking the Almighty to grant them strength and comfort during this terrifying hour.”