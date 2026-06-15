Ukraine Bishop Nowakowski decries the ongoing destruction in Ukraine and the attack on Kyiv’s Dormition Cathedral CBCEW » International » Countries » Bishop Nowakowski decries the ongoi... Ukraine » »

Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski OBE, Bishop of the Ukrainian Eparchy of the Holy Family of London has released a statement decrying the attack by Russian forces on the Dormition Sobor (Cathedral) in Kyiv.

“The continued, unrelenting bombardment of Ukraine’s cities, civilian infrastructure, and sacred spaces by Russian forces serves as a harrowing reminder of the cruelty driving this war of aggression. The devastating overnight strike on the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, which set the historic 11th-century Dormition Cathedral ablaze, represents a direct assault on the spiritual soul and cultural heritage of the Ukrainian people, not only for the Orthodox World but for Ukrainians throughout the world.

“For nearly a millennium, this holy sanctuary has stood as a beacon of Christian faith, peace, and resilience. To target a UNESCO World Heritage site of such universal spiritual significance is an affront not only to people of faith but to global human civilisation itself. We mourn the loss of innocent lives in this latest wave of violence, and we stand in deep, prayerful solidarity with those in Kyiv who continue to endure this terror.

“As the Bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy (Diocese) of London, I call upon the international community and all people of goodwill to strongly condemn these wicked acts of cultural and physical destruction. Though the flames have scarred the sacred domes of the Pechersk Lavra, they cannot extinguish the unyielding spirit and faith of the Ukrainian people. We pray that the Almighty will grant moral and spiritual courage to our brothers and sisters defending their homeland, and we ask the faithful across the United Kingdom to intensify their prayers for a true, lasting peace founded on justice. The systematic attempt to erase Ukrainian identity, language, and spiritual heritage must fail, and we remain steadfast in our hope that light will ultimately triumph over this darkness.”

Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Bishop of Plymouth and Chair of the Department for International Affairs of the Bishops’ Conference, has offered his prayerful solidarity with Britain’s Ukrainian Catholic community and Ukrainians suffering in their homeland:

“As the people of Ukraine continue to endure the devastating consequences of these attacks, I hold up their suffering to Christ in prayer. Carrying out attacks on densely populated cities such as Kyiv is a cynical act that puts countless civilians at risk of death and injury. We mourn the victims of these latest attacks and recognise that the bombing of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra is deeply spiritually painful. This iconic church is not just bricks and mortar – it is a place that carries the memory, identity and soul of the Ukrainian people, connecting generations through faith and shared history.

“I condemn these attacks and encourage all Catholics and people of goodwill in England and Wales to pray for Ukraine and her people. We must keep hope alive, and redouble our efforts to advocate for an end to this war. We stand alongside all who long for a just peace.”