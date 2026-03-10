Ukraine Bishop Nowakowski: Ukraine is resilient, but our hope is peace with justice CBCEW » International » Countries » Bishop Nowakowski: Ukraine is resil... Ukraine » »

Speaking to Churches Together in England, the Right Reverend Kenneth Nowakowski OBE, Bishop for Ukrainian Catholics in Great Britain, reflects on the passing of the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He describes “the daily struggles for ordinary people” and the ongoing destruction which the war is bringing upon Ukraine. However, he also illuminates a hopeful vision for the future, urging prayer for leaders and brotherhood in communities.

“The brutal attacks on residential and energy infrastructure over the last Winter in Ukraine have brought about loss of life and increased human suffering. The Ukrainian people remain resilient in their struggle to defend themselves against the Russian aggression over the last four years since the full-scale invasion. Without electricity, that means no heating. If you don’t have natural gas coming into your residence, then you have no ability to prepare food. If you’re living on the twentieth or twenty-fifth floor of a high-rise, your lift is not working. These are the daily struggles for ordinary people.

“The war shows no signs of abating, with industrial, energy and civil infrastructure being destroyed by drone attacks in Odesa, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, as we enter the fifth year of our heroic resistance. However, as a person of faith and a bishop, I must be a messenger of hope, and I am filled with hope. We must think of ways to heal the wounds of war, both in the general population and among those providing pastoral care. How can we help them? As the Bible says, ‘Hope does not disappoint’.

“Here in the United Kingdom we are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support for Ukrainian citizens who have fled harm’s way and have arrived over the past four years to find welcome and shelter. We also want to express our gratitude to the Government and the people of the UK for standing in true solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Our people have a deep sense of resilience, but our hope is also peace with justice.

“This Lent, we need to pray for all those who can still make a difference to the geopolitical landscape. How can we expect world leaders to talk about peace and achieve it if they did not grow up in neighbourhoods where peace, kindness, and gentleness were the norm? How can we elect leaders who have never experienced brotherhood at home or in their communities? Only the love of God can transform their hearts.

“As Christians, we must ensure that we show brotherhood and respect at home, in our neighbourhoods, at work, at play, at mealtimes and to those who serve us. We don’t just need to do big things. Doing those little things will contribute to peace in the world in a very tangible way. May the Lord grant us peace in our hearts and purity in our eyes, so that this Lent may lead us to eternal life and bring us serenity in this world.”

Rt Rev Kenneth Nowakowski OBE, Bishop for Ukrainian Catholics in Great Britain and Apostolic Visitator of Ukrainian Residents in Ireland and Northern Ireland, was born in 1958, in North Battleford, in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. After his ordination to the priesthood in 1989, he left for Ukraine. He was among the founders of Caritas Ukraine, serving as the aid organisation’s first president from 1994 to 2001. Returning to Canada, he was rector of the Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Seminary in Ottawa until 2007, when he was appointed head of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of New Westminster, at the age of 49. In January 2020, he was named leader of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London. In July 2022, Pope Francis appointed him also responsible for the faithful in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. He was awarded OBE by His Majesty King Charles III in his Birthday Honours list last June 2025.