Forces Bishop visits Ukrainian military chaplains “serving in the most challenging circumstances”

In December 2025, Bishop Paul Mason, Catholic Bishop of the Forces, travelled to Kyiv with Professor Eric Vermetten of Leiden University in the Netherlands to spend time with Ukrainian military chaplains and conduct a course on psychological and spiritual resilience. These courses are sponsored by the Apostolat Militaire International, a Vatican NGO which promotes a Christian vision of military life and international cooperation in the cause of peace.

25 chaplains were in attendance as part of a longer programme of formation they receive for military service. Unlike the UK where chaplaincy is very much ‘baked in’ to all three services, Ukrainian chaplaincy has not enjoyed the same standing or support – hence the need for guidance as well as international solidarity and friendship.

Bishop Mason said:

“The chaplains are fatigued, angry, afraid but realistic and determined. I did not speak to one, or indeed any Ukrainian I met, who was mentally preparing a white flag. In fact, quite the opposite.

“They expressed gratitude for moral support as they face an encircling gloom of injustice, and gratitude that their struggle was not being forgotten.

“Please remember the Ukrainian military chaplains in your prayers. They are brave and faithful men serving in the most challenging of circumstances.”

