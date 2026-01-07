Ukraine

Forces Bishop visits Ukrainian military chaplains “serving in the most challenging circumstances”

Wednesday, January 7th, 2026 @ 3:09 pm
CBCEW » International » Countries » Ukraine » » Forces Bishop visits Ukrainian mili...

In December 2025, Bishop Paul Mason, Catholic Bishop of the Forces, travelled to Kyiv with Professor Eric Vermetten of Leiden University in the Netherlands to spend time with Ukrainian military chaplains and conduct a course on psychological and spiritual resilience. These courses are sponsored by the Apostolat Militaire International, a Vatican NGO which promotes a Christian vision of military life and international cooperation in the cause of peace.

25 chaplains were in attendance as part of a longer programme of formation they receive for military service. Unlike the UK where chaplaincy is very much ‘baked in’ to all three services, Ukrainian chaplaincy has not enjoyed the same standing or support – hence the need for guidance as well as international solidarity and friendship.

Bishop Mason said:

“The chaplains are fatigued, angry, afraid but realistic and determined. I did not speak to one, or indeed any Ukrainian I met, who was mentally preparing a white flag. In fact, quite the opposite.

“They expressed gratitude for moral support as they face an encircling gloom of injustice, and gratitude that their struggle was not being forgotten.

“Please remember the Ukrainian military chaplains in your prayers. They are brave and faithful men serving in the most challenging of circumstances.”

Gallery

Ukrainian icon solemnly blessed and heralded as a sign of peace

Bishop Nowakowski celebrates the blessing of a newly-built Basilica in western Ukraine

Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski appointed OBE in The King’s Birthday Honours

Ukrainian Eparch – Prayers and comfort are needed now more than ever

EU bishops call for European unity and solidarity with Ukraine amid geopolitical uncertainty

Three-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine marked with interfaith prayer service