World Mission Sunday 2025 Resources

Monday, October 6th, 2025 @ 1:51 pm

Find all your resources for World Mission Sunday in this section. Everything is free to download and use in your parish community.

On World Mission Sunday (WMS) every Catholic parish around the world celebrates Mass together and has a special collection for Missio, the Pope’s charity for world mission. WMS is one of only three Papal collections and has been especially chosen by the Holy Father to support the mission of the Church via Missio.

Mission is the responsibility of the whole Church, and this global celebration of WMS is a reminder that we are one family in Christ. This special day is our chance to show love and solidarity to our brothers and sisters overseas. In offering our prayers, we join with missionaries everywhere in communion and compassion to support them in spreading the Good News, and by giving a donation we respond to Christ’s call to share our faith in Jesus so that all may experience God’s love.

World Mission Sunday 2025: Useful key messages
World Mission Sunday 2025: Leaflet
World Mission Sunday 2025: Inserts for your Parish newsletter
World Mission Sunday 2025: Prayers of the Faithful
World Mission Sunday 2025: Poster A4
World Mission Sunday 2025: Practical FAQs
World Mission Sunday 2025: Short Talk [pdf]
World Mission Sunday 2025: Short Talk
World Mission Sunday 2025: Activity Sheet KS1
World Mission Sunday 2025: Activity Sheet KS2
World Mission Sunday 2025: Counting The Collection

World Mission Sunday 2024

The theme for this year, selected by Pope Francis, is inspired by the Gospel of Matthew: “Go and Invite Everyone to the Banquet.”

World Mission Sunday 2022

World Mission Sunday happend on 23 October 2022 with the theme: ‘‘You shall be my witnesses’ – Acts 1:8'

Missionaries of Hope Among all Peoples

Papal message for World Mission Sunday 2025 from Pope Francis.

World Mission Sunday 2020

World Mission Sunday 2020 is on 18 October

World Mission Sunday 2021