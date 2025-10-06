Missio World Mission Sunday 2025 Resources Find all your resources for World Mission Sunday in this section. Everything is free to download and use in your parish community.  icon-home » Events » World Mission Sunday » World Mission Sunday 2025 Resources

On World Mission Sunday (WMS) every Catholic parish around the world celebrates Mass together and has a special collection for Missio, the Pope’s charity for world mission. WMS is one of only three Papal collections and has been especially chosen by the Holy Father to support the mission of the Church via Missio.

Mission is the responsibility of the whole Church, and this global celebration of WMS is a reminder that we are one family in Christ. This special day is our chance to show love and solidarity to our brothers and sisters overseas. In offering our prayers, we join with missionaries everywhere in communion and compassion to support them in spreading the Good News, and by giving a donation we respond to Christ’s call to share our faith in Jesus so that all may experience God’s love.