World Mission Sunday 2024

The theme for this year, selected by Pope Francis, is inspired by the Gospel of Matthew: “Go and Invite Everyone to the Banquet.”
World Mission Sunday is observed annually on the second to last Sunday of October, and this year it falls on 20 October. It is a day when Catholics around the world come together in prayer, solidarity, and support for the Church’s mission work.
The theme for this year, selected by Pope Francis, For World Mission Day in the Jubilee Year 2025, the central message of which is hope (cf. Bull Spes Non
Confundit, 1), I have chosen the motto: ‘Missionaries of Hope Among all Peoples’.
Find all your resources for World Mission Sunday in this section. Everything is free to download and use in your parish community.