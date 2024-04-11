How to Take Action

The spirit of the Lord God is upon me because the Lord has anointed me; he has sent me to bring good news to the oppressed, to bind up the broken-hearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and release to the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favour and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn…

Isaiah 61:1-2

The Catholic Church does not teach definitively where the role of the political authorities should begin and end in relation to the issues discussed in other sections. However, the Church believes that actions to promote social justice are necessary at all levels in society.

Throughout its history, Catholic Tradition has consistently promoted care for the vulnerable and a preferential option for the poor. Pope Paul VI challenges the Church directly in this call to action in his Apostolic Letter ‘Octogesima Adveniens’ when he says: It is not enough to recall principles, state intentions, point to crying injustice and utter prophetic denunciations; these words will lack real weight unless they are accompanied for each individual by a livelier awareness of personal responsibility and by effective action. It is too easy to throw back on others responsibility for injustice, if at the same time one does not realise how each one shares in it personally, and how personal conversion is needed first.

While social action is an intrinsic part of our faith and gospel imperative, it is important to remember here, that Catholics legitimately hold different views on many issues. Indeed, the nuance of Catholic teaching changes over time and its application may depend on a number of factors. The extent to which it is felt that problems of social justice should be addressed by local and national governments, the international community, by civil society organisations, the Catholic Church’s own charities and by individuals will depend on different circumstances and prudent judgement. That is why Catholics differ on public policy issues and that Catholics can be found in all major political parties. The fact that they differ on issues does not reduce our responsibility to act. We all have a duty to participate in debate and enrich that debate with our Catholic social justice perspective and lived experience.

Social action takes many forms from engaging with your MP or MS to volunteering for a charity or befriending the lonely in your neighbourhood. It does not need to be complicated.

In the Bible, social action starts with how we see the world and our response to those in need, as individuals and as communities. This idea of shared responsibility runs throughout the Old and New Testaments and is why the Catholic Church has always placed social action at the heart of its mission. In Matthew’s Gospel (25:31-46) Jesus gives a sermon on the Last Judgement. He compares people with sheep and goats who will be separated at the end time by how they cared for other people.

Jesus says: “…for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you took care of me, I was in prison and you visited me.”

These merciful acts are to be performed not just for the sake of charity, but to deepen one’s faith by imitating Christ and his teachings. A believer is reminded of their wider responsibilities to those in need and can receive grace by performing them. These acts support the emphasis Jesus places on serving others rather than worshipping God through sacrificial rituals as we read in Matthew 9:13 where we are told that God “…desires mercy, not sacrifice. For I have not come to call the righteous but sinners.”

Known in the Catechism as the ‘Seven Corporal Works of Mercy’ they are:

To feed the hungry. To give water to the thirsty. To clothe the naked. To shelter the homeless. To visit the sick. To visit those in prison. To bury the dead.

Some of these acts are also mentioned in the Book of Isaiah 58: 7-10 but the seventh act of burying the dead is found only in the Book of Tobit and not in Matthew’s gospel. It was added to the list during the Middle Ages.

In Pope John Paull II’s encyclical “Dives in misericordia” written in 1980 he states that: “Jesus Christ taught that man not only receives and experiences the mercy of God, but that he is also called ‘to practice mercy’ towards others.”

And in an address on the 2016 World Day of Prayer for Creation, Pope Francis invited the world to make “care for creation” a new work of mercy, describing it as a “complement” to the existing works of mercy. Pope Francis described this new work as having both corporal and spiritual components. Corporally, it involves “daily gestures which break with the logic of violence, exploitation and selfishness”. Spiritually, it involves contemplating each part of creation to find what God is teaching us through them. This pronouncement included many quotations from his encyclical on the environment Laudato Si and is further supported in his Apostolic Exhortation Laudate Deum.

We can all make a difference to the world regardless of our education, employment or vocation. We do not need to be academically qualified in politics or economics to hold valid opinions on social justice issues or to take social action. Do not forget that engagement with decision makers is available to people of all ages and political affiliations. You do not need to be of voting age or to share the political views of your MP/MS in order to contact them. They represent you, no matter your age or your political affiliation.

Getting Started

You have heard of a new council or government initiative and can see the potential implications for family life; you have noticed a particular social issue within your community; or you are concerned about the impact of poverty on families across the world – you want to get involved but how do you go about it?

Here are 7 steps you can take:

Identify the issue and get a group together. Research and analyse the issue. Identify potential solutions or ways of managing the issue. Decide what message about the issue you want to get across. Identify who needs to hear your message; and who you need to influence. Decide how you will get your message across. Create Prayer resources and prayer events.

1. Identify the issue and getting a group together.

“The Lord looked and was displeased that there was no justice. He saw that there was no-one to intervene…”

What is the issue?

There may be many issues that concern you but you need to prioritise the one that you can commit to, that you have some knowledge about, that you are passionate about challenging and that has serious consequences for your community or the wider world.

Issues can be identified through:

Conversations with other people.

Prayer and discernment together and on your own.

Noticing what is happening around you locally, nationally and globally.

Looking at the Media – the internet, newspapers, TV, radio, and social media.

Looking at Catholic Church policy statements and priority areas of work.

Reading resources from your local church, school network, workplace, or community news and council activities.



Get a group together

If you can persuade other people to join you in taking the issue forwards, you will find it easier and more encouraging than working alone.

Start with people you know in your family, friends, work, neighbourhood and church communities. Ask them if they are as concerned about an issue you have identified as you are; or are they concerned about other issues which you might decide are more important after some prayer and reflection. You could run a simple poll on identifying priority issues.

Invite other people to support your concerns on social media or through other media such as in your parish newsletter, poster in your local supermarket, surgery, dentist or library information boards, by posting a simple question with a contact email – such as:

i) are you concerned about the lack of affordable childcare in our area?

ii) are you concerned about the number of asylum seekers stuck in hotels because there is a lack of available housing?

iii) are you concerned that the government allows differences in healthcare provision across a highly diverse country?

Or you can create an event and invite people to discuss the issue either on Zoom or in your local church hall, community centre or other public building.

2. Research and analyse the issue

Without counsel, plans go wrong, but with many advisers they succeed.

What should I research?

It is a good idea to carry out your research with some basic questions in mind:

Who is affected by this issue?

What are the possible causes and effects?

What can be done to address the issue?

What are Jesus’ teachings in relation to this issue?

This will help to concentrate your work and make it solution-focused.

How do I do this?

Through primary research (research you carry out yourself) such as questionnaires, surveys, discussion groups and case studies.



Through secondary research (using other people’s research) such as council or government reports, resources from the relevant charities or organisations that focus on your issue, from websites, newspapers and other relevant magazines.

Once you have carried out your research, analyse the information in terms of your initial questions. It may be helpful to analyse the information using tools such as diagrams, flow charts and mind maps.

Example issue:



Low wage threshold to qualify for housing benefit acts as a disincentive to work.

Analyse the issue in terms of cause and effect. Use your own experience as well for insight into the issue and think about the historical and cultural contexts of the issue.

Is it a new issue or one that has affected previous generations, perhaps in different ways?

Is it an issue that affects one particular group of people, e.g. children or the elderly; or a particular area such as rural areas as opposed to towns?

It is good to ask yourself additional questions about your findings:

Have any of your findings surprised you?

Does the issue relate to other issues you are concerned about?

What else have you learnt?

Identifying potential solutions or ways of managing the issue

But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.

Social action is not just about identifying problems in our societies – it is about finding ways of managing problems or finding potential solutions to difficult issues we face in our societies. Decision makers will take more notice of those who have positive suggestions to make rather than supplying lists of negative complaints.

You can identify potential solutions in a number of ways:

Look to what the Bible has to say about social injustice and upholding justice.

Does the Bible say anything specific about your issue and more generally about how we should relate to one another. (See Section 2).

Use learning from previous Catholic thinking and thinkers, Vatican documents, policy statements and other research from Catholic organisations and universities.

Look at solutions the UK Parliament and Senedd Cymru (Welsh Parliament) may already be considering

Research what other organisations, thinktanks and networks have suggested.

(See Section 5 for links to relevant websites and organisations).

Draw from your own expertise and experience.

Contact the Social Justice and International departments at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales for ideas and advice.

Contact your diocesan departments that focus on social action e.g.

Justice and Peace, Caritas, SVP, marriage and family life, human trafficking and the environment.

(See Section 5 for links to relevant websites and organisations).

4. Decide what message about the issue you want to get across

When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan.

What do you ultimately hope to achieve? Here are some sample suggestions:

Do you want to prevent your local authority from building on a children’s playground?

Do you want your council to do more to tackle climate change?

Do you want the Government to support marriage through its tax policies?

Do you want governments across the world to cancel national debts, end poverty and hunger, or enable primary and secondary education for all girls and boys?

From your aim develop a clear message that can be adapted for different audiences, such as Catholics at your church, the decision makers you want to influence and the media.



Make sure you stick to your core message – however, you could have one primary message but with further, more detailed messages for those who have time to listen. So that whether you go on radio, are interviewed by a newspaper – online or offline, or are using social media, your message has more chance of being heard, and you are more likely to gain support and attention. If a message is too complicated to grasp it will either be ignored or will become lost in translation from your original intention.

5. Identify who needs to hear your message; and who you need to influence

‘Woe to those who make iniquitous decrees, who write oppressive statutes, to turn aside the needy from justice and to rob the poor of my people of their right…’

The people who need to hear your message are the people who have the power to make the change! These include not only decision makers but also decision stakeholders (those who have an interest in the decision) and decision advisers (those who advise around the decision).

Don’t forget that human rights are not created by institutions, they are rooted in intrinsic human values and morals. Human rights flow from our individual and collective conscience. This is where we see the relationship between our faith and social action. It is our values that we try to uphold and governments should protect. Governments cannot create these human rights and values, but they must always work in accordance with them, so when they do not, that is when we need to challenge them.

Similarly, the love and support that exists within families and other relationships makes social justice possible since it is here where care and concern can be clearly seen. Governments and other agencies can complement this care and support but they cannot ever replace it. This type of care and support depends on people like you around the world. In this way, we build up the Church on earth and its place in society.

We are therefore, called to support all legislation that strengthens the common good, human flourishing and the sanctity of life.

The rights of some people such as:

a) the unborn,

b) those living with a disability,

c) the terminally ill,

d) the homeless,

e) and asylum seekers

are so fragile that they demand uncompromising protection to ensure social justice.



This is what the Bible consistently tells us in the Old and New Testaments. (See Section 2).

Key Decision Makers

Your MP or MS

You can write to your constituency MP by letter or by email. In Wales, you can also contact your constituency and regional Senedd Members to raise issues on devolved matters. They may pass the issue along to the relevant Government department or raise the issue in the House of Commons or Senedd Cymru (Welsh Parliament).

To locate your MP: Find MPs – MPs and Lords – UK Parliament

To locate your MS: Find a Member of the Senedd

Your local party

As we said at the beginning of this Section 3, Catholics are active in all political parties.

The Catholic Church strongly encourages this. It might surprise people to know that many issues are not decided in Parliament on a party political basis, and influencing individual MPs and Senedd members is always important (for example, on a range of life issues). However, the most important questions are debated within council and parliamentary political groups and then the party will take a more-or-less united line. So political parties are an important part of our political life. And there is a long tradition of Catholics being active in political parties.



Joining a political party is important for a number of reasons:

It gives you a say in the selection of council and parliamentary candidates. Often the meetings that select candidates are quite sparsely attended and so you can easily influence them.

You can be involved at any level you wish from simply voting in candidate selections, to attending events and campaigning, to becoming a chair of a local ward or constituency branch. It is remarkably easy to become actively involved and influential.

It gives you an inside track to enable you to influence the thinking of local councillors, Senedd members and members of parliament.

You can easily stand for election for a local political party, especially in a local council election, once you are a member.

Most members of parliament realise their ambitions after being a member of a political party for a few years. Perhaps, one day, you might decide that this is for you!

You can influence the policies of the political party you join in a more Christian direction.

Political parties are social and fraternal organisations.

While no political party has a programme that entirely accords with Catholic social teaching, by joining a political party you can still help to influence their programmes.

In recent decades, political party membership has declined hugely. You may think that membership is not for you and that the activists who are members of political parties do not share our Catholic worldview. Nevertheless, the fall in political party membership means that small numbers of people joining a party can make a real difference. You can help to be that change using your faith and political expertise.



Main political parties

Conservative Party – Join Rishi today | Conservatives

Labour Party – The Labour Party – Home

Liberal Democrat Party – Liberal Democrats (libdems.org.uk)



Welsh Conservatives – The Welsh Conservative Party | (conservatives.wales)

Welsh Labour – Homepage – Welsh Labour – Welsh Labour | Llafur Cymru

Welsh Liberal Democrats – https://www.libdems.wales

Plaid Cymru – Party of Wales

Green Party – https://greenparty.org.uk/

Your local councillors

The majority of local public services such as libraries, parks and homelessness accommodation are provided by councils. If you have a concern, check your local council website to find out more and for contact details. Some services will be provided by smaller district councils, others by larger county, borough or city councils. Should this not help address the issue, contact details of elected councillors for the local government ward (area) you live in will be on the website – they may also knock on your door or post a leaflet asking for your vote ahead of elections.

Ward councillors can hold regular surgeries in places like libraries or housing offices, so you can go along and raise the matter with them directly. Councils can also allow deputations of residents or local businesses to address monthly full council meetings, or smaller council committee meetings, e.g., for housing or transport.

To locate your local councillors:

England: Find your local councillors – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Wales: Find your local authority | GOV.WALES



Other organisations

Many organisations may share your ideas and concerns such as other churches, charities or networks, and joining forces can strengthen your campaign. However, ensure that any partnerships or alliances are appropriate to the Catholic Church’s mission and beliefs.

Wider society or civil society

Getting your message across to wider society will:

a) Raise awareness.

b) Influence other people’s behaviour directly.

c) Encourage others to join in lobbying government.

6. Decide how you will get your message across.

‘…He also poured out the coins of the money changers and overturned their tables. He told those who were selling the doves, “Take these things out of here! Stop making my Father’s house a marketplace!”’

John 2:15b-16

Getting your message across can be the most challenging part of social justice. How can one voice out of millions be heard? There is no one way – so be imaginative and creative.



Do remember that your MP, Senedd Member or other representative are there to represent their communities, so when you raise issues with them they value your opinions in helping to shape their policies and further action. In this way, it is really important that you try to make your voice heard because when you do, you are living out your faith and speaking up for the vulnerable, just as Jesus commanded us to do.



Influencing decision makers:

Engagement with decision makers is available to people of all ages and political affiliations. You do not need to be registered to vote, of voting age or of a shared political party in order to contact your MP, Senedd Member or other local representative. Building relationships with decision makers enables you to collaborate with them longer term and helps create trust in raising issues across different priority areas.

Write them a letter or email

It is always best to write personalised letters or emails to those you hope to influence. Decision makers want to hear about how an issue specifically affects the people they represent – your voice can be very powerful! Make sure that you use their correct title (e.g. Rt. Hon., Councillor etc) and get your message across in a positive and polite way. Invite them to come and see your project or the work you are doing.

This will help them to stay engaged with you and the issue you are highlighting. Don’t forget to thank them if they reply. This is not only good manners but helps to develop a working relationship should you wish to contact them again about the progress of your issue or another issue.

Visit them

Most politicians provide opportunities for face to face meetings. MPs and Senedd Members hold constituency ‘surgery’ hours, during which time you can talk individually to them. You can visit them either as an individual or as a small group. Make sure you have your message planned clearly and concisely – take short additional written information for them as well if you have never met them before as this will help them to remember you and your issue.

Invite them to a meeting

Why not invite your MP, Senedd Member, regional or local government representative to an event or discussion related to your issue you are focusing on? Get a group of people from your church and other local community networks together to raise questions, participate and debate and then afterwards, take time to review what social action is required next.



Provide them with a briefing paper

Politicians get their information from many sources – you could be one of them! Find out from your diocese or from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference website whether a briefing on your issue has already been produced, or write one yourself. Briefing papers are just that – brief – so use bullet points to outline the issue, its impact and your solutions. Including up to date statistics or a case study add credibility to your briefing. For more information about how to write a briefing paper, see Section 5.



Respond to central Government consultations (Green Papers)

Government consultations provide citizens with the opportunity to comment on Government proposals. Consultations are usually posted on the relevant Government department’s website and are generally open from 8 to 12 weeks. Check whether the Catholic Church is sending a co-ordinated response on a related issue.

Organise a rally

Rallies or protests are another way of raising awareness and galvanising support. They require planning and good co-ordination to ensure that meeting places and routes are well publicised and that the event is stewarded. You will also need to notify the local police force about your event at least 2 weeks beforehand. Make sure you contact your Diocesan Communications Officers to gain maximum positive media coverage and support.



Send an e-Petition

e-Petitions are a good way to raise awareness of an issue and get more supporters.

e-Petitions are easy to sign and most are circulated by email or social media.

Number Ten Downing Street website has an e-Petition page where you can post and sign petitions.

You will need five other people to support the application.

Simply go to: https://petition.parliament.uk/ and follow the instructions on that page.

There is an 80 character limit for the title of your petition and you need to be very clear what you are asking the Government to do. Once you have submitted the title, the next page will ask you to provide further detail on what you want the Government or Parliament to do, and why you want them to do it. You can find further information on how petitions work here: https://petition.parliament.uk/help#standards

Once your petition is live, you will be able to publicise it and anyone will be able to come to the website and sign it. Your petition will show the total number of signatures received. It will also display the names of signatories, unless they have opted not to be shown.

If a petition receives more than 10,000 signatures, it will receive a response from the Government.

If it receives more than 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate in the House of Commons.

Downing Street will email the petition organiser and everyone who has signed the petition via the website giving details of the Government’s response.

For further details: Petitions – UK Government and Parliament

The Senedd Cymru website has an e-Petition page where you can post and sign petitions.

You will need two other people to support the application.

Simply go to: https://senedd.wales/senedd-business/petitions/creating-a-petition/

For monitoring petitions: Petitions – Senedd

Influencing others:

Distribute information sheets, newsletters and online information. Raise awareness of the issue and highlight your campaign in your parish and diocesan newsletter and websites. Contact your Diocesan Communications Officers to help spread the message including on social media which is vital to gain maximum support.

Using the Media

It is helpful to talk to your Diocesan Communication Officers about how you should approach the media. They will ensure that your story is represented positively and show you how to:



Use social media carefully and create virtual support groups

Responding to social media requires polite and positive action. Well-thought out responses increase support and attention of the issue, and reduce the risk of inflammatory and negative comeback.



As social media can share messages around the world in seconds, it is essential that it is used to galvanise support for your issue. Creating a virtual support group to raise awareness of your issue is quick and easy to do. It also enables people who cannot meet in person to support your cause as they can pray, petition and promote the issue wherever they are and at any time. This can greatly increase the groundswell and momentum for change.



Use print, radio and TV.

Approaching local media with a story may prove the most successful avenue but it is worth trying to get national coverage as well. Writing letters, emails and press releases to the local and national newspapers, radio and TV will also help get the message across.

Plan your message and timing carefully.

The media are interested in putting a human face to a story or issue so explain your message in terms of how it affects you and your community. Bear in mind that working with the media involves working quickly and to very tight and changing deadlines.



Research what other media coverage there has been about your issue

It may be useful for you to provide a new angle on an existing issue.

Plan what you want to be reported

You do not have to let journalists set the agenda if you are well prepared.

Be aware that the media will be looking for a particular angle

They may present your message in a different slant from the one you intended. However, not all journalists follow the particular bias of their paper, TV, radio station and social media channels.

You will need to reinforce your message time and again. As your social action progresses, evaluate what have been your most successful methods of communication. For more information about how to write a press release, see Section 5.

Host a public meeting or event

If you are aware of local interest in your issue then gather supporters together. A meeting or event provides you with the opportunity to reinforce your message, share ideas and strengthen your campaign.

Networking

Take advantage of meeting other people who might be interested in your campaign.

This might be at church or at a public meeting. You may be interested in talking with other faith groups or networks e.g. schools or local businesses and learning what they think about the issue.

7. Create prayer resources and prayer events

First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for everyone, for kings and all who are in high positions, so that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and dignity.

1 Timothy 2:1-2



Praying to discern the right approach to an issue you have identified is really important. As Catholics, daily prayer and discernment are an essential part of our faith life as individuals and as the church around the world.

Asking other people to pray for your work and for the issues you raise is just as important as getting other types of support. We believe that God guides us in our work to tackle social injustices everywhere.

Setting up prayer chains, prayer vigils, prayer and worship events at your local church or ecumenically in rotation with other churches and networks is a very powerful way to take action. These activities bring people together, they build community and respect for faith and religious practice and they give us spiritual support in our social action.

They can be created online, e.g. through WhatsApp, Facebook groups or other social media platforms, or they can take place in your local church, school or community centres.

Providing simple prayer resources will help gain support and raise awareness such as:

Writing intercessions for Sunday Mass that include an issue you are tackling

Putting an issue in the parish newsletter or on the parish and diocesan websites

Creating simple prayers to send by WhatsApp, text or email.

Adding your issue for prayer support to an established rosary group.

Exploring your issue in an established Bible Study Group.

Tried and tested ideas in dioceses:

Creating shared prayer and worship events/resources to pray for issues.

Using Catholic Bishops’ Conference policy papers, research and projects to raise awareness and engagement.

Using discussion papers to identify and analyse issues.

Producing awareness-raising materials to highlight issues.

Raising awareness through running road shows, events and debates.

Taking part in local, national and international campaigns and initiatives.

Creating and signing petitions.

Introducing fast track/quick response groups to communicate issues and respond to Government consultations quickly.

Running workshops and training on how to address local issues and write to your MP/Senedd Member/local Councillor.

Contacting MPs, Ministers, Senedd Members, Councillors, Civil Servants.

Developing relationships with decision makers and influencers.

Working with ecumenical partners/other partnerships to lobby on issues of mutual interest.

Speaking at a local or national event to raise awareness and gain support.

Speaking to the media to raise awareness and gain support.

Prayer Resources

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.

Philippians 4:6



Social action and prayer

An important part of social action is prayer. Prayer is a powerful way to take action especially when supported by all the other actions outlined in this Toolkit.



As we have seen throughout this resource, social policy is a body of social wisdom, about human individuals in different societies, and about the structures of those societies that enable humanity to come to its fullness. In the context of prayer as social action – social policy is given a deeper meaning and a compelling reason for its purpose.

The purpose of prayer in the context of social policy is three-fold:

Personal – to guide individual consciences in making just decisions – e.g. about fair wages to pay, whether to join a strike or protest, the treatment of women and children, and respect for the environment.

– to guide individual consciences in making just decisions – e.g. about fair wages to pay, whether to join a strike or protest, the treatment of women and children, and respect for the environment. Ecclesial – to shape the response of the church to social issues – e.g. about migration, racial attitudes, political involvement, care for the poor and vulnerable, and respect for the collective practice of people’s faith.

– to shape the response of the church to social issues – e.g. about migration, racial attitudes, political involvement, care for the poor and vulnerable, and respect for the collective practice of people’s faith. Governmental – to influence the activities of the public sector – e.g. about economic policies, international relations, peace and war strategies.

These purposes – personal, ecclesial and governmental– are the reason why prayer as part of social action is so important in the world today, and an integral part of evangelisation.



Social Justice and the common good are built up or torn down each day in the countless decisions and choices we make. We have a responsibility of discernment in prayer both to our neighbour and to our fellow human beings across the world.

So how best can we carry the values of our faith into family life, the workplace and the public arena? How best can we be responsible in what we do in our daily lives?

As we think about our faith and social action, we gain a deeper insight into what God is like, which in turn feeds our spirituality. In other words, God can use social justice to reveal himself to us and to others. The more we open our hearts and minds to God, the stronger our relationship with God becomes and the more we become aware of the needs of others.



To help us to do this we will now look at Scripture and peoples’ lived experiences in a set of Bible quotations and reflections from people around the world, drawing on social justice and faith issues.



They are grouped in pairs and you can use these quotations:

To start a prayer at the beginning of a discussion about a particular issue.

As part of an opening or closing prayer and/or in a worship setting in church.

To explore what these quotations are saying to us about social justice and faith.

In written information and campaign materials.

1a) Bread for myself is a material matter, but bread for my neighbour is a spiritual matter.

Nikolai Berdyaev

1b) “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind”, and, “Love your neighbour as yourself.”

Luke 10:27

2a) Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.

Martin Luther King Jr

2b) “The Lord looked and was displeased that there was no justice. He saw that there was no-one to intervene…”

Isaiah 59:15-16

3a) You can’t divorce religious belief and public service… I’ve never detected any conflict between God’s will and my political duty. If you violate one, you violate the other.’

James Earl Carter Jr (Former US President Jimmy Carter)

3b) “And God placed all things under his (Jesus’) feet and appointed him to be head over everything…” Ephesians 1:22

4a) But I can tell you that equating development with money, evaluating the human condition only in coin, is a great untruth. Human development cannot be equated simply with income level. For poverty is not just about low incomes; it is about loss of dignity, being treated as nothing, and basic needs not being met.

Njongonkulu Ndungane, Former Archbishop of Cape Town

4b) “You are the salt of the earth…You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven.”

Matthew 5.13-16

5a) Racism is a gaping wound in the body of Christ. We are each of us made in God’s image and to deny the humanity of any one individual is to strike at the wholeness of God’s creation.

Paul Boateng

5b) “People cry out under a load of oppression; they plead for relief from the arm of the powerful.”

Job 35:9

6a) Let us not despair. Let us not lose faith in man and certainly not in God. We must believe that a prejudiced mind can be changed, and that man, by the grace of God, can be lifted from the valley of hate to the high mountain of love.

Martin Luther King Jr



6b) “You have already been told what is right and what Yahweh wants of you, only this, to do what is right, to love loyalty and to walk humbly with your God.”

Micah 6:8

7a) Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world: indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.

Margaret Mead

7b) “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”

Acts 1:8

8a) These days the metaphor slips off the tongue rather easily. ‘Hunger and thirst for justice’ – we know the words … Do you know or remember what hungry and thirsty people feel? The experience is weakening, frustrating. To be hungry is not to have had what you need to live; to be thirsty is to be trapped in a body that has become a burden.

Rowan Williams, Former Archbishop of Canterbury

8b) Then Jesus said to his host, “When you give a luncheon or dinner, do not invite your friends, brothers, sisters, relatives, or your rich neighbours; if you do, they may invite you back and so you will be repaid. But when you give a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed. Although they cannot repay you, you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.”

Luke 14:12-14

9a) Where human lives are concerned, time is always short: yet the world has witnessed the vast resources that governments can draw upon to rescue financial institutions deemed ‘too big to fail’. Surely the integral human development of the world’s peoples is no less important: here is an enterprise, worthy of the world’s attention, that is truly ‘too big to fail’.

Pope Benedict XVI, Apostolic Visit to the United Kingdom, 2010.

9b) “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

James 1:27

10a) Do not turn your back on the needy, but share everything with your brother and call nothing your own. For if you have what is eternal in common, how much more should you have what is transient.

The Didache

10b) “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.” Philippians 2:3-4

11a) True reconciliation… means taking sides on behalf of the weak and the downtrodden, the voiceless ones. We cannot be neutral in situations of injustice and oppression and exploitation.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu



11b) “Make your views heard… pronounce an upright verdict, defend the cause of the poor and the destitute.”

Proverbs 31:8-9

12a) No one must say that they cannot be close to the poor because their own lifestyle demands more attention to other areas. This is an excuse commonly heard in academic, business or professional, and even ecclesial circles. While it is quite true that the essential vocation and mission of the lay faithful is to strive that earthly realities and all human activity may be transformed by the Gospel, none of us can think we are exempt from concern for the poor and for social justice.

Pope Francis.



12b) “But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.”

Amos 5:24

Prayer for Social Justice

Lord,

We pray that through your vision

of the kingdom here on earth,

we may work for social justice.

We do not want to fly from your world

but to engage within it.

Where there is injustice help us to find ways to eradicate it.

Where basic human rights are denied and life drains away,

be with us to fight for equality and for dignity.

May ours be voices for change and compassion where none exist.

Stimulate our hearts to provide food, clothing and shelter

for your children who have none.

Help us engage in a politics based upon gospel values,

serving you our Living God,

through our service of your creation.

May our world be transformed into the paradise you first dreamed.

Amen.

Prayer for World Leaders

All–powerful God,

source and end of all,

guide our leaders as they strive to govern and serve their peoples.

Send them your spirit of wisdom,

bless them with the strength and courage of servant leadership,

and the generosity to see and face the injustices of our time.

May world leaders commit to the way of peace,

and not by oppression or violence.

May their rule be fair and just.

Help world leaders develop a new politics

which values equality above status,

and the welfare of the common good above their personal ambition.

Amen.

In The Same Spirit – A Prayer for Understanding

We will not all stand in the same place on many issues,

but we can stand in the same spirit of our faiths.

And that spirit is one of hope, love and justice.

Whatever our faiths, the route to which we come to God,

is based on humility and not selfishness.

We will refrain from using language

which stereotypes or labels others as inferior or evil.

We will challenge the desire for religious, military, political or economic power

that costs other people’s lives.

In your Spirit, we cannot deny another person their basic right to live

or their desire to live as they would wish to live.

May this be our shared understanding.

Amen