Identify who needs to hear your message; and who you need to influence

‘Woe to those who make iniquitous decrees, who write oppressive statutes, to turn aside the needy from justice and to rob the poor of my people of their right…’

Isaiah 10:1-2a



The people who need to hear your message are the people who have the power to make the change! These include not only decision makers but also decision stakeholders (those who have an interest in the decision) and decision advisers (those who advise around the decision).

Don’t forget that human rights are not created by institutions, they are rooted in intrinsic human values and morals. Human rights flow from our individual and collective conscience. This is where we see the relationship between our faith and social action. It is our values that we try to uphold and governments should protect. Governments cannot create these human rights and values, but they must always work in accordance with them, so when they do not, that is when we need to challenge them.

Similarly, the love and support that exists within families and other relationships makes social justice possible since it is here where care and concern can be clearly seen. Governments and other agencies can complement this care and support but they cannot ever replace it. This type of care and support depends on people like you around the world. In this way, we build up the Church on earth and its place in society.

We are therefore, called to support all legislation that strengthens the common good, human flourishing and the sanctity of life.

The rights of some people such as:

a) the unborn,

b) those living with a disability,

c) the terminally ill,

d) the homeless,

e) and asylum seekers

are so fragile that they demand uncompromising protection to ensure social justice.



This is what the Bible consistently tells us in the Old and New Testaments. (See Section 2).

Key Decision Makers

Your MP or MS

You can write to your constituency MP by letter or by email. In Wales, you can also contact your constituency and regional Senedd Members to raise issues on devolved matters. They may pass the issue along to the relevant Government department or raise the issue in the House of Commons or Senedd Cymru (Welsh Parliament).

Your local party

As we said at the beginning of this Section 3, Catholics are active in all political parties.

The Catholic Church strongly encourages this. It might surprise people to know that many issues are not decided in Parliament on a party political basis, and influencing individual MPs and Senedd members is always important (for example, on a range of life issues). However, the most important questions are debated within council and parliamentary political groups and then the party will take a more-or-less united line. So political parties are an important part of our political life. And there is a long tradition of Catholics being active in political parties.



Joining a political party is important for a number of reasons:

It gives you a say in the selection of council and parliamentary candidates. Often the meetings that select candidates are quite sparsely attended and so you can easily influence them.

You can be involved at any level you wish from simply voting in candidate selections, to attending events and campaigning, to becoming a chair of a local ward or constituency branch. It is remarkably easy to become actively involved and influential.

It gives you an inside track to enable you to influence the thinking of local councillors, Senedd members and members of parliament.

You can easily stand for election for a local political party, especially in a local council election, once you are a member.

Most members of parliament realise their ambitions after being a member of a political party for a few years. Perhaps, one day, you might decide that this is for you!

You can influence the policies of the political party you join in a more Christian direction.

Political parties are social and fraternal organisations.

While no political party has a programme that entirely accords with Catholic social teaching, by joining a political party you can still help to influence their programmes.

In recent decades, political party membership has declined hugely. You may think that membership is not for you and that the activists who are members of political parties do not share our Catholic worldview. Nevertheless, the fall in political party membership means that small numbers of people joining a party can make a real difference. You can help to be that change using your faith and political expertise.



Main political parties

Your local councillors

The majority of local public services such as libraries, parks and homelessness accommodation are provided by councils. If you have a concern, check your local council website to find out more and for contact details. Some services will be provided by smaller district councils, others by larger county, borough or city councils. Should this not help address the issue, contact details of elected councillors for the local government ward (area) you live in will be on the website – they may also knock on your door or post a leaflet asking for your vote ahead of elections.

Ward councillors can hold regular surgeries in places like libraries or housing offices, so you can go along and raise the matter with them directly. Councils can also allow deputations of residents or local businesses to address monthly full council meetings, or smaller council committee meetings, e.g., for housing or transport.

Other organisations

Many organisations may share your ideas and concerns such as other churches, charities or networks, and joining forces can strengthen your campaign. However, ensure that any partnerships or alliances are appropriate to the Catholic Church’s mission and beliefs.

Wider society or civil society

Getting your message across to wider society will:

a) Raise awareness.

b) Influence other people’s behaviour directly.

Next Steps

