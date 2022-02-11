The Bishops

In this section, you will find profiles of our diocesan bishops - including retired bishops. We also have profiles for the Catholic Bishop of the Forces, the Syro-Malabar Eparch, the Ukrainian Eparch, the Falklands Prefect and the Bishop of Gibraltar.
There are 22 dioceses in England and Wales led by an Ordinary (a bishop). A diocesan bishop is given the authority by the Pope to exercise his pastoral function over his local diocese.
Many of our retired bishops play an active role in the life of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.
The Roman Catholic Bishopric of the Forces differs from any other diocese in that it is not aligned along geographical boundaries but encompasses anywhere in the world that United Kingdom military personnel are serving or deployed.
On 15 January 2011, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith published a Decree which formally established a ‘Personal Ordinariate’ in England and Wales for groups of Anglican faithful and their clergy who wish to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church.
A profile of the Apostolic Administrator of the Prefecture of the Falkland Islands, Fr Hugh Allan, O.Praem.
The Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family was formed originally as the Apostolic Exarchate for Ukrainian Catholics of the Byzantine rite.
A profile of the Apostolic Eparch of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy of Great Britain, Right Reverend Mar Joseph Srampickal.
The Polish Catholic Mission coordinates the pastoral care for Poles living in England and Wales. Today, it covers nearly 70 parishes and over 200 towns where Mass is celebrated in the Polish language on a regular basis.
A profile of the Catholic Bishop of Gibraltar, the Right Reverend Carmelo Zammit.
A profile of the Secretary (Relations with States) to the Holy See's Secretariat of the State, His Excellency Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher STL JCD.
Biographical information for Bishop members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales who have died and returned to the Lord.