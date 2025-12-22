Bishops Rt Rev. Gerard Bradley A profile of the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Southwark, the Right Reverend Gerard Bradley.

Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Southwark

Bishop-elect Gerard Bradley graduated from King’s College London in 1983, having gained a Batchelor’s degree in Music.

Ordained priest in 1991 by Archbishop Michael Bowen, his first post was as assistant priest in St Thomas of Canterbury parish, Rainham. From 1995 he was Assistant Priest at St George’s Cathedral, and from 1998-2000 full-time hospital chaplain to St Thomas’ Hospital.

In September 2000, he was appointed to join the formation staff at St John’s Seminary, Wonersh with responsibility for the Spiritual Formation programme. He also served as house spiritual director, teaching Music and Liturgy.

He held these roles until 2017 after which he served as parish priest of St Mary, Help of Christians, Old Coulsdon. Bishop-elect Bradley has served as Episcopal Vicar for the South West London Area of the Archdiocese since September 2022.

Link

For a more information, visit the Archdiocese of Southwark’s website.