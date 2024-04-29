Ordinariate Right Rev. David Waller A profile of the Bishop Ordinary-elect of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, the Right Reverend David Waller.

Bishop Ordinary-elect of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham

Bishop-elect David Waller was born in London on 10 June 1961 and educated at the School of St David and St Katharine in Hornsey and the College of Ripon and York St John, University of Leeds.

From 1983 to 1989 he worked as a community worker in Bradford, which was one of the most impoverished areas of the United Kingdom.

In 1989 he left Bradford to train for Anglican orders at Chichester Theological College and was Ordained Deacon in 1991 and Priest the following year. He served two parochial appointments in the Diocese of Chichester: Curate of Aldwick (1991-1995) and Team Vicar of Crawley (1995-2000); during this time, he was also a member of the Diocesan Synod and a part-time hospital chaplain.

In 2000 he moved to East London to become Vicar of the Parish of St Saviour, Walthamstow; he remained in this post until his reception into the Catholic Church.

From 2005 until 2010 he served as a member of the General Synod of the Church of England.

In Holy Week 2011, he was received into the full communion of the Catholic Church. After he was ordained to the diaconate and the priesthood, following the provisions of Anglicanorum coetibus, he was named Pastor of the Walthamstow Ordinariate Mission and has also held two diocesan parochial appointments: Parochial Administrator of St John the Baptist Ilford (2011-2015) and Parish Priest of Christ the King Chingford (since 2015).

Bishop-elect Waller has been Chairman of the Governing Council of the Ordinariate since its establishment; and for the past four years has served as Vicar General.