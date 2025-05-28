There are times, on active duty and at home, when life in the Forces can be very challenging. Often, it is one’s faith that provides vital support when under pressure.

The Catholic Military Connect app, available from the Apple Store and on Google Play for Android phones, is a single point of access for prayer, information, answers to questions and much-needed spiritual first aid. It’s an app that helps you learn and pray, wherever you are.

Bishop Paul Mason, the Catholic Bishop of the Forces, believes that it is vital we harness technology to bring Christ to those serving in the military and their families.

“So often in the Church we talk about ‘meeting people where they are’ and this app aims to do just that,” said Bishop Mason. “Young people today are far more likely to access questions of faith via their smartphone rather than turn to books or libraries. In order to meet this reality, the Catholic Military Connect app offers users a range of possibilities: answers to military questions, prayers for the military, testimonies, inspiring quotes, and spiritual first aid.

“Users can contact a military chaplain and associations directly from the app. In addition, Catholic Military Connect gives access to hundreds of questions about life, faith, prayers and devotions in many languages, as well as a link to the Pope’s monthly prayer.”

The app is an initiative of Apostolat Militaire International (AMI) and Tweeting with GOD, now DeoQuest.

Features

The app provides answers to hundreds of questions about God, the faith, the saints, life and society, and also matters related specifically to faith and the military. There is a specific section that offers Spiritual First Aid. Here users will find contact details for their national forces chaplaincy as well as for Apostolat Militaire International. There are also testimonies of serving personnel and inspirational quotes to boost morale and help users grow spiritually. The app also provides a bank of prayers which can help and inspire those in the Forces – whether alone or together, plus a repository of stories of military saints whose example can motivate and inspire.

Get the app

Flyer

An A5 flyer you can download to promote the app.