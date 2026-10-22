Bishop Swarbrick marks “deeply painful milestone” after ten years of Cameroon crisis

Bishop Paul Swarbrick, Bishop of Lancaster and Lead Bishop for Africa, has issued a statement marking ten years since the beginning of the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon.

Statement

“Ten years of division and suffering is a deeply painful milestone: a decade marked by loss,

trauma, insecurity, and limited access to healthcare. Schools have been targeted in the conflict,

so children have missed significant periods of their education. The consequences, sadly, will

be felt for generations to come.

“The visit of Pope Leo XIV to Cameroon in April brought renewed attention to the crisis and

encouragement to those working for peace. This should give us hope that the situation can

always change for the better. His call to young people to reject violence was particularly

important: violence never solves anything and ultimately hardens hearts and deepens division.

“I am encouraged that the Catholic Church in Cameroon has consistently offered itself as a

mediator, despite the dangers faced by its clergy. As Archbishop Andrew Nkea of Bamenda has

emphasised, the Church does not take sides but seeks to create the conditions for a peaceful

resolution.

“In England and Wales, we have a part to play too. We need to amplify the voices of those

suffering in Cameroon, pray for them, and renew our commitment to promoting dialogue, peace,

and reconciliation.”

For more information about Missio’s work supporting the people of Cameroon, and to find out

how you can donate, please visit: Cameroon: Daring to hope – Missio