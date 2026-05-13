Catholic charities come together to pray a Rosary ‘for peace’

On Wednesday 20 May 2026 at 7pm, CAFOD, Missio, Aid to the Church in Need UK and Stella Maris – Apostleship of the Sea are joining together to host a unique online opportunity for the Catholic community of England and Wales to pray the Rosary ‘for peace in our world’.

Inspired by the words of Pope Leo at his first address from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in 2025: ‘Our blessed mother Mary always wants to walk with us, be close to us, she always wants to help us with her intercession and her love’. He invited us to pray together, ‘for all of the Church, and for peace in the world.’

Each participating charity will lead a reflection on one of the Sorrowful Mysteries, giving an insight into their work, with the fifth reflection being led by Rt Rev Bosco MacDonald, the Bishop of Clifton.

Whether you’re a volunteer, supporter, or simply someone who believes in the power of prayer, you are welcome to join us as we unite in prayer for peace across England and Wales, and beyond. To register click here: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/000881ee-a357-4630-a027-2dabe7f55e43@08f4ac77-938f-49be-8f24-000e77255cce

Source: missio.org.uk