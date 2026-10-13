Cardinal Koovakad’s UK Visit in 2026

From 16-22 October, His Eminence Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue will undertake his first official visit to the UK to meet with representatives of Dharmic religions.
The visit has the theme Together in prayer and dialogue for peace, and will take place in London and Birmingham, with meetings and special events organised for representatives from different religions.
The Cardinal visits a number of religious places of worship to offer prayers for peace in their different traditions and to encourage them to work together for the common good and for a more peaceful world.