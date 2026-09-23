What is mission anyway?

Missio is the Pope’s charity for world mission. For more than 200 years, we have been supporting world mission, providing missionaries with the spiritual and material support they need to enable local people to build and sustain their own faith communities. Today we continue to empower the Catholic Church globally, sharing the love of Christ with everyone and especially to those in greatest need.

What is mission all about? What do missionaries actually do? And why?

In this 100th year of World Mission Sunday, it seems a good time to share the answers to these fundamental questions which sit at the heart of Missio’s work. In our new film, we asked missionaries around the world, including our National Director – Fr Anthony Chantry – to answer key questions exploring mission and its place in today’s world.

Watch our new film and hear from our Church family around the world to as they answer questions we’ve been asked.

Watch

What is Mission?

What do missionaries actually do?

Why support the Church overseas when there’s so much need at home?

Isn’t the Church in Africa and Asia doing fine now?

Doesn’t mission just mean imposing Western Catholicism on other cultures?

Source: Missio.org.uk