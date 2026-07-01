Bishop Hudson expresses solidarity with Venezuela

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On Wednesday 24 June, two huge earthquakes struck in Venezuela within a minute of each other. The death toll stands at 1,450, with thousands more still missing. Many more have been injured or displaced.

Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Chair of the International Affairs Department of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, said:

“I wish to express my deepest solidarity with and prayerful support for all those men, women and children affected by the two devastating earthquakes. The Catholic Church in England and Wales stands alongside our brothers and sisters in Venezuela at this time of immeasurable suffering. We also remember those within our own communities who have family and friends affected by this disaster and who will be deeply concerned for their loved ones. I echo the words of Archbishop Raúl Biord Castillo of Caracas that the people of Venezuela might find ‘comfort in God and in solidarity and charity’.

“We pray for all those who face such hardship, loss, and uncertainty. We encourage support for the humanitarian response through CAFOD’s emergency fund which is helping to provide vital assistance and hope to those in need.”

Bishop Nicholas Hudson

Chair, International Affairs Department

Lead Bishop for Solidarity with the Church Abroad

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

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CAFOD, the Church’s aid and development agency, has an emergency appeal for Venezuela. Please visit CAFOD’s website to make a secure donation if you feel you can.