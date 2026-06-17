Ninety years of the Red Box: Missio and the Mill Hill Missionaries’ unique partnership

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In England and Wales, this year marks 90 years of a special partnership between Missio and the Mill Hill Missionaries, united through the Red Box. It is a powerful reminder that God is at work through hundreds of thousands of missionaries living within communities from Malawi to Myanmar, and Pakistan to Peru.

As many know, the Red Box has been a familiar presence in Catholic homes across England and Wales. More than a collection box, it is a symbol of faith, hope and love – uniting the vision of Blessed Pauline Jaricot and the missionary initiative of Mill Hill Missionary, Fr Thomas Jackson.

Born into a wealthy family in Lyon, France in 1799, Pauline Jaricot devoted her life to prayer after the death of her mother. Passionate about supporting missionaries, she gathered people into small groups to pray and give a weekly offering. In 1822, she founded the Association for the Propagation of the Faith (APF), with the aim of supporting mission work worldwide. Her idea spread rapidly and was later recognised by Pope Pius XI as the Church’s official mission organisation. Today it is known as ‘Missio’s APF’ or simply, ‘Missio’.

Born into a poor family in Preston, England in 1844, Thomas Jackson worked from the age of ten and taught himself to read and write. Thanks to the grace of God, Thomas developed a deep faith and later pursued a vocation to the priesthood with the Mill Hill Missionaries. Thanks to the generosity of others, he was able to complete his training. It was this experience that shaped his determination to help future missionaries.

After serving as a missionary in Afghanistan and Borneo, Fr Thomas returned to England and introduced a simple idea: a small collection box, encouraging people to give whatever they could. These ‘missionary boxes’ made it possible for everyone to support mission work.

In 1936, the Mill Hill Missionaries and Missio’s APF united their efforts and adopted a single design: the Red Box.

Income from the Red Box is shared between Missio – the Pope’s charity for world mission – and the Mill Hill Missionaries, Britain’s own missionary society. The 60% share to Missio supports faith communities in mission territories overseas and the spread of the Gospel message in places where the Church is still new, young or poor. The 40% share to the Mill Hill Missionaries supports the formation and training of its future missionary priests.

In 2025, local supporters and volunteers raised an extraordinary £2.2 million through the Red Box. Thanks to this generosity and the power of our ongoing prayer, people can gather for Sunday Mass in the shade of a baobab tree in Uganda, a child can attend school in Sri Lanka and the sick can receive the Sacraments in an isolated village in Cambodia.

A symbol of love, ninety years in the making

Through the Red Box, Missio and the Mill Hill Missionaries have built churches, presbyteries, convents, schools, children’s homes, health centres and dispensaries. They have trained local priests, sisters and catechists, and contributed to thousands of projects that have helped the Church grow in service to those in great need. As Pope Leo XIV calls us to live ever more fully as one family of God, we are united in our mission to reveal Jesus, whose love has the power to heal and transform our world.

90 years, one box, three ways to support

The way we now support our global family through the Red Box is changing all the time – but some things never change. We are still as committed as ever to sharing the love of Jesus with everyone, everywhere, through practical and spiritual help. We are still needed – wherever there is poverty, fear, conflict or division. And we are still committed to the importance of prayer and sharing that God’s love is for all.

In this special year, Red Box supporters can continue to help in three key ways:

Give: As we move into a cashless society, it is more important than ever to find creative ways to continue supporting the Red Box. While fewer people carry cash today, there are many ways to give: by Direct Debit, Standing Order or online donation. However you choose to support, you are a vital and treasured part of the Red Box family.

By having a Red Box in your home, offering prayers for missionaries around the world, or setting up a monthly direct debit, you are fulfilling your personal call to mission. As individuals we can only achieve so much. Together, we can achieve so much more.

Connect: Whether you give a talk at Church or organise a Mission Mass in your parish, pass on a copy of Mission Today, the quarterly magazine for Red Box supporters, share a post or a video from Missio or the Mill Hill Missionaries on your Facebook or Instagram page, you’re helping to share the love of Jesus with others, and inspiring them to join our vital mission.

Pray: Prayer is the sustaining power behind all we do! During this 90th anniversary year, whenever you see your Red Box, why not offer a prayer of gratitude for all those missionaries bringing hope to our world? And remember, you and your fellow Red Box holders are missionaries too!