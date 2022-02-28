Holy Week

Station 9: Jesus falls the third time

Monday, February 28th, 2022

When he fell the third time, Jesus was weak in the extreme as his cruel executioners tried to hasten his steps when he could scarcely move.
Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider the third fall of Jesus Christ. His weakness was extreme, and the cruelty of his executioners excessive, who tried to hasten his steps when he could scarcely move.

My outraged Jesus, by the merits of the weakness you suffered in going to Calvary, give me strength to conquer all human respect, and my wicked passions, which have led me to despise your friendship.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

O thou Mother, fount of love!
Touch my spirit from above.
Make my heart with thine accord.

