Holy Week

Station 4: Jesus meets his Mother

Tuesday, April 8th, 2025 @ 4:32 pm

When Jesus meets his mother, their looks became like so many arrows to wound those hearts which love each other so tenderly.
Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider the meeting of the Son and the Mother, which took place on this journey. Their looks became like so many arrows to wound those hearts which love each other so tenderly.

My sweet Jesus, by the sorrow you experienced in this meeting, grant me the grace of a devoted love for your Holy Mother. And you, my Queen, who was overwhelmed with sorrow, obtain for me a continual and tender remembrance of the passion of your Son.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

Christ above in torment hangs;
She beneath beholds the pangs
Of her dying, glorious Son.

Prayer to Our Lady of Sorrows

