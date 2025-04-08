Station 2: The Cross is Laid on Jesus

Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider how Jesus, in making this journey with the Cross on his shoulders, thought of us, and offered to his Father the death he was about to undergo.

My most beloved Jesus! I embrace all the tribulations you have destined for me until death. I beseech you, by the merits of the pain you suffered in carrying your Cross, to give me the necessary help to carry mine with perfect patience and resignation.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things; I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always; and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

Through her heart, his sorrow sharing,

All his bitter anguish bearing,

Now at length the sword has passed.

Next Station

Station 3