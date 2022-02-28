Holy Week

Station 10: Jesus is stripped of his garments

Monday, February 28th, 2022 @ 7:00 am

Jesus was stripped by the executioners. His inner garments adhered to his torn flesh, and they dragged them off so roughly that the skin came with them.
Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider the violence with which Jesus was stripped by the executioners. His inner garments adhered to his torn flesh, and they dragged them off so roughly that the skin came with them. Have pity on your Saviour so cruelly treated.

My most innocent Jesus! By the merits of the torment you have felt, help me to strip myself of all affection for things of earth, that I may place all my love in you, who are so worthy of my love.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

Make me feel as thou hast felt;
Make my soul to glow and melt
With the love of Christ my Lord.

