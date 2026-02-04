We Dare to Ask is the third of the We Dare to series (2024 We Dare to Say on the Lord’s Prayer; 2025 – We Dare to Hope on the jubilee year theme of pilgrims of hope). This Lenten resource seeks to encourage an appreciation of what is given in Christian Baptism.

Designed for use by individuals or small groups, We Dare to Ask is comprised of five sessions which reflect on the Baptismal promises we make or renew at Easter.

Foreword

From St John XXIII to Pope Leo, recent Popes have referred to their baptism as the most important day in their lives. They have sought to remind each of us to remember the day of our baptism, the start of our earthly pilgrimage to our heavenly Father. Through baptism, often described as a gateway or an entryway, we are not simply given membership of the Catholic Church but given the greatest of gifts, an ability to live in union with the awesome wonder of God, the mystery of the Most Holy Trinity.

We are called to respond to this gracious gift throughout our lives. The day of our baptism is just the beginning of a great adventure with God. Each year, at the most beautiful of liturgies, the Easter Vigil – and at other Easter Sunday Masses – we gather, as the people of God, to renew our Baptismal promises. To say with all our hearts, ‘Yes, Lord, I believe.’

This Lenten resource is a timely opportunity to look afresh at the grace of living out our baptism. For some, our baptism may simply be a long-ago event of little memory or relevance to our daily lives. Others may have more recent memories, perhaps fondly recalling the baptismal celebrations of their children or grandchildren. You may know others, or are yourself, preparing for your own baptism or that of your newborn infant. This resource is intended for all, wherever you are on your faith journey.

Accompanied by beautiful sacred art, these sessions include passages of Holy Scripture, prayer, and reflective meditations to explore how our baptism is not only rooted within God’s plan of salvation but is also a calling to a new way of life. Through using this resource, we invite you to a new way of of living your baptism – not so much that we were baptised but that we are baptised; called to grow daily in our likeness of Christ through the guidance of the Holy Spirit as we journey to our heavenly Father.

Abbot Hugh Allan, O Praem

Director of Mission, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales