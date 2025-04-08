Station 5: Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus to carry his Cross

Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider how his cruel tormentors, seeing Jesus was on the point of expiring, and fearing he would die on the way, whereas they wished him to die the shameful death of the Cross, constrained Simon of Cyrene to carry the Cross behind Our Lord.

My most beloved Jesus, by your grace I will not refuse to carry the Cross; I accept it, I embrace it. I accept in particular the death you have destined for me, with all the pains which may accompany it; I unite it to your death and I offer it to you. You have died for love of me; I will die for love of you. Help me by your grace.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

Is there one who would not weep,

Whelmed in miseries so deep

Christ’s dear Mother to behold?

